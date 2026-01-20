The 5 Best Midwest Stops Sandwiched Between Chicago And Indianapolis

Midwestern road trips aren't usually the ones that people are writing home about. They're often overlooked for other great American traverses, like California's Pacific Coast Highway or Colorado's Million Dollar Highway. But, middle America's highways were built to connect a series of vibrant towns that bridged the east coast to the west, which brought a mixture of influences and cultures to its cherished small-town destinations. They've now grown to be well-known tourist attractions, particularly those sandwiched between Chicago and Indianapolis.

The commute between these two reputable cities takes anywhere from 3 to 3.5 hours one way, making it easy to fit in a side-destination on a day trip. And, if you have the time, many of these Midwest stops are worth a day or two of exploration.

While there are dozens of interesting roadside attractions along the way, these five key cities are worth checking out, ideal for a quick lunch or a side trip in and of themselves. These stop-worthy destinations are either along the path to Chicago or Indianapolis or a short detour off the main route, giving you the most touristic exposure without pulling you too far off the highway.