Arizona's Wellness Sanctuary Is A Desert Hideaway With Lush Lounges And World-Class Spa Treatments

While Sedona may have the distinction of being the world's "most mindful" escape, a healing sanctuary just outside of downtown Tucson, Arizona, arguably helped put mindfulness on the map. Located in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Canyon Ranch is known as the "original wellness resort." This pioneer in a now multi-trillion-dollar global industry has offered relaxation and healthy, holistic living to visitors for almost 50 years, long before the arrival of self-care culture or Goop pushing exorbitant luxury in the name of wellness.

Mel Zuckerman opened the resort in 1979 after losing his father to lung cancer and spending time at a calorie-counting weight loss retreat (problematically known as a "fat farm"), which set him on a path of healthy living. His wife, Enid, suggested creating a community around this new healthy lifestyle. Thus was born Canyon Ranch, a one-of-a-kind wellness retreat that sought wholeness in mind, body, and spirit, instead of addressing each as a discrete part, which is partly what makes it one of America's best spa resorts.

Canyon Ranch has become an institution of the wellness world, an all-inclusive resort where guests can customize their stay, with on-site practitioners addressing all areas of life. It's no surprise that this 5-star hotel was named one of the world's five best wellness resorts in Michelin's inaugural wellness awards in 2025 — the only resort in the Americas to do so. It has the highest possible rating of three Michelin keys, which comes from the resort's mix of world-class spa treatments, lush relaxation lounges where you can decompress between treatments, attentive staff, and serene grounds with labyrinths and meditation gardens in the Sonoran Desert.