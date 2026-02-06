Downtown Pittsburgh's 5 Best Affordable Places To Stay
If you're looking for an affordable downtown vacation, Pittsburgh is a strong contender. According to city data resource BestPlaces, the cost of living there is 8.2% lower than the U.S. average, and that's good news for visitors as well as residents. Further information from the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, shows that local restaurant prices are 39% lower than in New York City and 7% lower than in the Midwest foodie destination of Columbus. You don't have to pay much to get around thanks to the Pittsburgh Regional Transit system, which includes a light rail (known locally as the T) with a free fare zone covering downtown and the North Shore.
Plus, there are several free things to do in Pittsburgh, from visiting museums like The Frick to attending events such as the Three Rivers Arts Festival and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Overall, it's a city where you can keep your itinerary full without breaking the bank.
Of course, there is one major expense we haven't brought up yet: lodging. Per Cheap Hotels, accommodation prices in the Burgh are comparable to those in nearby metro areas like Cleveland and Philadelphia. Estimates from Budget Your Trip add that the area's average per-night rates range from $141 to $263 (depending on the time of year). The good news is, there are budget-friendly accommodations in Pittsburgh, and you don't need to leave the city center to find them. All of the options on this list are located near popular downtown attractions, have strong guest reviews, and can be booked for less than the $141 per night average. On certain dates, most even offer rates under $100.
Stay Pittsburgh lets you book inexpensive city apartments
Stay Pittsburgh's concept borrows a page from the Airbnb playbook. The site offers a curated listing of bookable properties, including several downtown. Since they're apartments, they're also more spacious than the average hotel room. Plus, they have features like full kitchens and dedicated workspaces, which make them appealing for business travelers, families, or extended-stay visitors. Many of the units are pet-friendly, too. Each property has separate customer ratings and reviews, which is helpful for deciding which one is the best fit for you.
Many of Stay Pittsburgh's downtown apartments are on Smithfield Street near the Smithfield Street Bridge over the Monongahela River. This is close to Market Square (a nine-minute walk away), Point State Park (a 14-minute walk), and the South Shore area, where you'll find popular attractions like the Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh's unique public transportation system that offers city and river views.
Prices for Stay Pittsburgh's properties do vary widely depending on when you want to visit. You can find options for as little as $67 per night during slower travel periods, but expect to spend a bit more when there are major events happening downtown. If you're visiting for the July Picklesburgh festival, for example, rates can range from $131 to $196 per night. During special occasions (such as the 2026 NFL Draft in April), prices rise even higher (around $1,010 per night).
Holiday Inn Express North Shore has budget stays for sports fans
Many of the top tourist attractions in Pittsburgh are in the North Shore area, across the Allegheny River from downtown. This is where you'll find pro sports venues like PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium, museums like the Andy Warhol and Kamin Science Center, and cultural landmarks like the walkable and historic Mexican War Streets, home to a quirky and colorful open-air museum.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is among North Shore's most affordable hotels. It's located on Federal Street, catty-corner from PNC Park and two blocks from the Roberto Clemente Bridge. That puts it less than a 10-minute walk from the theaters of the Cultural District. Along with its convenient location, the North Shore Holiday Inn Express is well-reviewed by guests on Tripadvisor, with an overall rating of 4.1 and a cleanliness rating of 4.7. It also has the amenities you'd expect from a 3-star hotel, like an indoor pool, fitness center, and on-site parking (though parking does cost extra, with a per-night fee of around $28).
As far as what you'll pay to stay, you can book rooms directly through the IHG site for under $100 per night during non-peak travel periods. Similar to Stay Pittsburgh, rates roughly double during downtown festival dates and can shoot up over $500 per night for holidays like Fourth of July weekend. Events at PNC Park or Acrisure Stadium can impact these prices, too, so keep that in mind if you're traveling to the Burgh for a concert or Steelers game.
Cambria Hotel offers cheap rooms by PPG Paints Arena
For hockey fans attending a Penguins game, the Cambria Hotel is the best place to find an affordable room within a 10-minute walk of PPG Paints Arena. The property resides on Centre Avenue in the eastern part of downtown. It's also in easy reach of the Strip District and attractions like the Heinz History Center, America's best history museum (per a 2025 study).
Ranked tenth on Tripadvisor's list of the best hotels in Pittsburgh, the Cambria has an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.5, with similar marks for cleanliness, service, and sleep quality. Reviewers consistently praise the hotel's strong customer service and seamless check-in process, even on sold-out nights when things are hectic. The standard suite-style hotel rooms are spacious, and the two-bedroom suite offers more privacy at a relatively affordable rate for its size (especially if you're splitting the cost between travelers). Meanwhile, hotel amenities make your visit feel more luxurious than you might expect for the price. Perks include an indoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, along with on-site dining at the relaxed and comfortable Social Circle Bistro.
Currently, a standard room with a king bed and sofa bed goes for around $100 per night, if booked directly through the hotel's website. While rates rise during peak travel times, the Cambria Hotel's prices don't vary as much as other downtown spots. During the Picklesburgh week we've been using as an example, you can book a standard room for an average rate of $104 per night. On these dates, the two-bedroom suite can be booked for $183 a night. Given that, the Cambria Hotel is a top choice for value.
Joinery Hotel may be downtown's least-expensive 4-star spot
Located in a 1924 Gothic Revival building originally constructed for the Salvation Army, Joinery Hotel sits on the Boulevard of the Allies in the heart of downtown. Formerly the site of a chapel, the lobby retains some original design elements that reinforce the property's historic feel. The public areas also include authentically Pittsburgh touches like art from regional creators and music from local label Get Hip Records. The on-site restaurant, The Millhouse, has an elevated rustic vibe. On weekend evenings in the summer, you can also enjoy views of the city while you unwind with a drink on the rooftop terrace.
Usually the upgrade from a 3-star to a 4-star property also comes with a price hike, but the rates at Joinery Hotel are comparable to the other options on this list. The rate for a standard king bed room starts as low as $110 per night, while deluxe rooms that can sleep up to four start at a nightly rate of $123. Summer prices do trend higher, though. At the moment, July Fourth weekend rates average $338 per night.During Picklesburgh week, you can book a standard room for $148 per night. That's less than the rate for 3-star hotels like the DoubleTree and Hilton Garden Inn. It's also significantly below the prices at 4-star properties like The Industrialist and Kimpton Hotel Monaco, which can charge over $300 a night in the summer.
Traveler's Rest enjoys a great location near trails and bars
There are a wealth of daytime entertainment options in Pittsburgh's revitalized and bustling downtown, but the area isn't known for its nightlife. For that, you'll have to cross the Monongahela River to the South Side Flats, where you'll find a bar to suit just about every taste: blue-collar dives like Jack's Bar, themed clubs like Tiki Lounge or Jekyl and Hyde, live music venues like Club Café, and classy cocktail bars like Acacia.
Traveler's Rest Hotel neighbors this nightlife hotspot. Just a block off of the main East Carson Street drag, this location lies along the Great Allegheny Passage, making it a popular stopping point for cyclists riding the trail. While not directly in the Central Business District, it's very convenient to it, about a half-hour walk or 10-minute drive from spots like Market Square or the PPG Paints Arena. You can also catch the T nearby at Station Square for quick access to the North Side.
The vibe at Traveler's Rest is best described as an elegant hostel environment. Built in a repurposed 1883 office building, it features wood-paneled walls and décor reminiscent of Pittsburgh's steel magnate era. The cheapest option (starting at $65 per night) is the Bunker Bedroom, which can fit groups of up to three. Larger rooms that can fit four to six guests have a nightly rate of $120 to $250. All guests have access to common spaces, including a full kitchen, laundry room, and the Great Room for socializing.
Methodology
The first decision involved when compiling this list was which neighborhoods to include. While Pittsburgh's official downtown is limited to the Central Business District (the area between the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers from the Point through 11th Street), when most people think of downtown Pittsburgh attractions, they imagine places like the Duquesne Incline and the North Shore's museums and sports venues. Because of that, we broadened our definition of downtown to include the North Shore south of PA-65 between Rivers Casino and the Rachel Carson Bridge, plus the South Side from Carson Street north between Station Square and the 10th Street Bridge.
Once we'd set those boundaries, we checked out the per-night room rates for hotels within that area. We looked at three main price points: the lowest per-night rate available in the next six months, the rate during July's Picklesburgh festival (which we used as an analog for typical "peak season" prices), and the rate during the 2026 NFL draft in April (or, if the hotel is already sold out for those dates, the weekend of July Fourth) as the upper end of the pricing scale. This gave us a list of the most affordable places to stay in downtown Pittsburgh. For the final step, we identified the five best options based on each property's amenities and user reviews regarding cleanliness, sleep quality, and customer service.