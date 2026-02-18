Between Los Angeles And San Bernardino Is A California City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And History

Taking a vacation is one of life's greatest pleasures. However, the wait until your next adventure can be hard to endure, which is why little day trips are essential for a mental reset. Southern California is an ideal region for mini getaways, like a visit to the antique shops of Redlands or Camarillo's premier shops. Another city for an exploration day is Upland, located between Los Angeles and San Bernardino, with views of the San Gabriel Mountains and tree-lined streets. Its historic walkable downtown district, filled with charming shops, eateries, and breweries, is a pedestrian-oriented corridor by design. Local officials have been investing in the area, recently renovating the gazebo and installing parklets — seating areas with benches, trash receptacles, and extra landscaping — to encourage shoppers to linger. You can even plan a car-free day in the community if you're coming from Los Angeles or San Bernardino by hopping on the Metrolink commuter train, which conveniently has a stop in Upland.

To get a sense of Upland's past, notice the colorful murals painted on buildings that celebrate the area's heritage. Upland's engine of growth was its booming citrus industry, propelled by the development of two major railroads running east-west routes across the country, beginning in the late 19th century. From the mid-1920s to mid-1940s, California supplied a majority of the nation's lemons and oranges (and 20% of the world's supply), with much of that grown in Upland. At the end of World War II, the area's lower costs were a beacon for cheaper housing needed by returning veterans. More historical insights can be found for free at the Cooper Regional History Museum, which honors the indigenous Tongva people with displays of artifacts and the tribe's traditional dress. The museum is typically open on Fridays and Saturdays.