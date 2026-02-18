Between Los Angeles And San Bernardino Is A California City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And History
Taking a vacation is one of life's greatest pleasures. However, the wait until your next adventure can be hard to endure, which is why little day trips are essential for a mental reset. Southern California is an ideal region for mini getaways, like a visit to the antique shops of Redlands or Camarillo's premier shops. Another city for an exploration day is Upland, located between Los Angeles and San Bernardino, with views of the San Gabriel Mountains and tree-lined streets. Its historic walkable downtown district, filled with charming shops, eateries, and breweries, is a pedestrian-oriented corridor by design. Local officials have been investing in the area, recently renovating the gazebo and installing parklets — seating areas with benches, trash receptacles, and extra landscaping — to encourage shoppers to linger. You can even plan a car-free day in the community if you're coming from Los Angeles or San Bernardino by hopping on the Metrolink commuter train, which conveniently has a stop in Upland.
To get a sense of Upland's past, notice the colorful murals painted on buildings that celebrate the area's heritage. Upland's engine of growth was its booming citrus industry, propelled by the development of two major railroads running east-west routes across the country, beginning in the late 19th century. From the mid-1920s to mid-1940s, California supplied a majority of the nation's lemons and oranges (and 20% of the world's supply), with much of that grown in Upland. At the end of World War II, the area's lower costs were a beacon for cheaper housing needed by returning veterans. More historical insights can be found for free at the Cooper Regional History Museum, which honors the indigenous Tongva people with displays of artifacts and the tribe's traditional dress. The museum is typically open on Fridays and Saturdays.
Shop and dine in historic Upland
If you're seeking an anti-mall of specialty shops and locally owned restaurants operating in century-old structures, then look no further. Much of the action congregates around the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 9th Street. Time-travel to The Vintage Vault of Upland, a curated space of vintage clothes, memorabilia and toys, like an original Vietnam service uniform, a letterpress printer, or Hot Wheels cars. You can buy, sell, or trade your LPs, CDs, and even DVDs at Upland's Penny Lane Records, the only remaining store of a once-popular Los Angeles chain. If Hello Kitty, Funko Pop figurines, rock band T-shirts, and crystals are your jam, then stop by 2nd Avenue Boutique. Yelp shoppers praise the store's blend of "fun collectibles" and "mindfulness" wares.
You can take a break from browsing and raise a glass or dine here, too. Housed in the former Santa Fe train station, Pacific Wine Merchants has been a place to relax with a glass of wine, a craft beer, or a cigar from the humidor for more than 25 years. You can also enjoy weekly live music on the patio. An Upland stalwart for white tablecloth Italian food is Allegro, serving carpaccio, tortellini pesto, shrimp scampi, and chicken marsala in an inviting atmosphere.
From its pork belly to lobster mac & cheese, Studio Four29 is a new welcome addition to the area from the owner of Allegro. Yelpers appreciate the service, cocktails, happy hour, and the art deco vibe. For craft beers, barbecue, and a more laid-back vibe, stop in at Kings Brewing Co. You can fill up on smash burgers, BBQ plates, pulled pork tacos, and smoked chicken wings.
Try lemonade or axe throwing in Upland
You can balance out all that eating and shopping with a little activity. No matter how uncoordinated you may feel, there has to be something you'll enjoy at The Axe Lair, an entertainment complex offering axe throwing, digital baseball, an arcade with pinball, and even rage rooms, where for 20 minutes you can channel your stress into destroying objects. Face shields and gloves are provided in the $40 fee, so you can stay safe while you smash away at breakable items. Afterwards, you can celebrate the release of all that steam with a bottle of beer.
If you have time to go further afield — about a 3-mile Uber drive — and are feeling crafty, make a painting date at The Sawdust Factory, a workshop where you can paint wooden projects for a $5 fee and the cost of the project. You can also buy their home kits in all kinds of categories, like Mother's Day, Christmas, and Magical Creatures.
For that main street, hometown vibe, there's a good chance that a festival will coincide with your visit. You can hit the summer lemon festival, where there's live music, carnival rides, and lemony treats, or you can join in the costume contests, games, and frights of the "Scary-a-Faire" during the Halloween season. Another area tradition is the Hometown Holiday Parade and Faire, with crafts, photos with Santa, and hot cocoa. For another charming escape, Claremont, one of the state's best college towns, is minutes away. Just make sure you're done in time to catch the train home, with the last return trips to Los Angeles leaving the area before 8:30 p.m., at the time of writing.