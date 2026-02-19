This Lazy River That Crawls Across The Dakotas Is An Underrated Gem For Fishing, Kayaking, And Hiking
Tucked up north in the Midwest, the Dakotas are among the least populated and most isolated states in the U.S. However, remoteness and lack of crowds can lead to some of the most memorable travel experiences. Among its charms, North Dakota offers pristine views of the Northern Lights and wild landscapes, while South Dakota's otherworldly Badlands National Park is one of America's best road trip destinations. Tying this majestic region together is the oft overlooked James River, a treasure for fishing, kayaking, and hiking.
Also called the Jim River or Dakota River, the James River flows 710 miles south-southeast from central North Dakota, through South Dakota, until it joins with the Missouri River just east of Yankton, South Dakota. The James River is gentle and serene, flowing through one of the flattest landscapes in North America. On average, it only drops a few inches per mile along its meandering course. If the adrenaline rush of shooting rapids is your passion, it's best to look elsewhere, but if enjoying a peaceful, scenic waterway sounds like heaven, this river is for you.
When it comes to getting there, it's a long river, so it depends on what section you're looking to visit. The closest commercial airport to the headwaters of the river in North Dakota is Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo, which is about 100 miles from Jamestown. If you're shooting for the middle segment of the river, Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) is your best bet, located 89 miles from Huron, South Dakota. At 71 miles from Yankton, Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) is nearest to the mouth of the river.
The James River is an underrated fishing paradise
The James River may not be a world-famous fishing destination, but it's underrated and provides ample opportunity to cast a line into its waters. Early spring is the kickoff for excellent walleye action, and as the temperatures warm, multiple other species come into play. Catfish, carp, freshwater drum, bullhead, northern pike, rock bass, and gar are all on the menu. The laid-back nature of the river also allows it to be easily accessible. You can get out on a boat, admire it from the shore, or cross one of the many bridges that span its breadth.
A prime fishing location in North Dakota is the Jamestown area, where the river flows into several larger bodies of water, including Arrowwood Lake and the Jamestown Reservoir. The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge also runs along the river here, offering prairie splendor and wildlife viewing opportunities to enhance your fishing adventure. In South Dakota, the river flows right through the town of Huron, an outdoorsy gem with exceptional hunting and prairie charm. If the fish aren't biting, switch out your rod and reel for hunting gear and experience some top notch pheasant hunting.
Hidden near the confluence of the James and Missouri rivers, you'll find the "Mother City of the Dakotas", the underappreciated and beautiful Yankton. It's an excellent base camp to stage your chase of the river's flathead catfish. They're known to lurk in the muddy depths and are just waiting for you to drop a line. You can walk from your hotel to the riverbank at Riverside Park and try your luck.
Access incredible kayaking and hiking along the James River
If you're not into fishing but love being on the water, the serene James River is a kayaker's dream. The lazy and unintimidating nature of the river makes it especially good for beginners. As a bonus, the river is easy to access due to its state designation as a navigable waterway. A popular kayak route in North Dakota begins in Grand Rapids and follows down the river to LaMoure and the James River Dam. In South Dakota, there's excellent paddling at the mouth of the river, where you can explore around the James River Island Recreation Area. Keep an eye out for the varied wildlife that call the island home, such as deer and foxes. There are no developed campgrounds on the island, but dispersed camping is permitted from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
When it's time to get off the water and stretch your legs with a hike, the James River has you covered. You won't be climbing steep peaks, as the Great Plains landscape the river runs through is as flat as can be, but you'll take in gorgeous river and prairie views.
In North Dakota, the White Cloud Trail begins in Jamestown and follows along the James River until circling back at the North Dakota State Hospital grounds. Besides river vistas, the 9.5-mile hike provides an opportunity to catch sight of a roaming bison herd. Fisher Grove State Park in Frankfort, South Dakota, offers the Dakota trail. The easy 1-mile, out-and-back interpretive trail traces a bend in the James River and is a wonderful way to experience and learn about this enchanting riparian environment.