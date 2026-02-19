This Lazy River That Crawls Across The Dakotas Is An Underrated Gem For Fishing, Kayaking, And Hiking

Tucked up north in the Midwest, the Dakotas are among the least populated and most isolated states in the U.S. However, remoteness and lack of crowds can lead to some of the most memorable travel experiences. Among its charms, North Dakota offers pristine views of the Northern Lights and wild landscapes, while South Dakota's otherworldly Badlands National Park is one of America's best road trip destinations. Tying this majestic region together is the oft overlooked James River, a treasure for fishing, kayaking, and hiking.

Also called the Jim River or Dakota River, the James River flows 710 miles south-southeast from central North Dakota, through South Dakota, until it joins with the Missouri River just east of Yankton, South Dakota. The James River is gentle and serene, flowing through one of the flattest landscapes in North America. On average, it only drops a few inches per mile along its meandering course. If the adrenaline rush of shooting rapids is your passion, it's best to look elsewhere, but if enjoying a peaceful, scenic waterway sounds like heaven, this river is for you.

When it comes to getting there, it's a long river, so it depends on what section you're looking to visit. The closest commercial airport to the headwaters of the river in North Dakota is Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo, which is about 100 miles from Jamestown. If you're shooting for the middle segment of the river, Watertown Regional Airport (ATY) is your best bet, located 89 miles from Huron, South Dakota. At 71 miles from Yankton, Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) is nearest to the mouth of the river.