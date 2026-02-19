The 'Warmest Place In The Caribbean' Is A White Sand Haven With Idyllic Weather Year-Round

If you're trying to plan a trip to the Caribbean outside of the hurricane belt, the "ABC" islands should be on your radar — that is, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. They share a generally hot climate and renowned white sand beaches. Of the islands, it's Bonaire that was called "the warmest place in the Caribbean" by Caribbean Journal, but that designation doesn't mean constant, extreme heat. Rather, it highlights the consistency of Bonaire's steady, sunny conditions.

The climate of Bonaire is semi-arid, with temperatures that stay warm throughout the year and distinct wet and dry seasons (though rainfall is typically light). According to Weather Spark, Bonaire's average temperature ranges from 80 degrees Fahrenheit in January and February to 85 degrees in September — that eliminates the need to plan around dramatic seasonal shifts. Average water temperatures fall within a similar, comfortable range, between 79 and 83 degrees.

October, November, and December are considered the wet season, though even during the peak month of November, Bonaire gets 2.4 inches of rainfall on average. Compared with some other Caribbean destinations — like Dominica, which gets an average 5.8 inches of rainfall in its wettest month — travelers to Bonaire are less likely to have beach days disrupted by downpours.