New York's Under-The-Radar Amusement Park Is A Unique, Nostalgic-Themed Family Paradise

Many childhood memories are shaped by amusement parks, and most of the magic is carried into adulthood, which explains why Disneyland, Universal Studios, and even Dollywood (Tennessee's famous theme park with trailblazing rides) entertain children and young-at-heart adults. In the Adirondacks, Six Flags Great Escape is indisputably the most popular theme park in the region, but the thrilling Lake George Expedition Park flies under the radar in its shadow.

Originally opening in 1963 as Magic Forest, the theme park has since adopted the name of the nearby Lake George, an Adirondack gem known as New York's "Queen of the American Lakes." Under its new owners, the park has become a unique mix of vintage rides and new thrills. The gigantic fiberglass figures of Uncle Sam, Paul Bunyan, and animals that dotted the park during its heyday have since been auctioned off, replaced by animatronic dinosaur figures. Most of the original park rides still remain.

The park still wields its classic, old-school charm like a secret weapon, offering something that trendier theme parks can't: a nostalgia-filled trip filled with retro kiddie rides, a dinosaur park, workshops, and magic shows for your children. Its location along Interstate 87 (a New York route through the mountainous Adirondacks) is an easy drive from Albany, Montreal, or New York City, making it an ideal stop for families with small kids visiting the Lake George area.