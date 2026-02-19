New York's Under-The-Radar Amusement Park Is A Unique, Nostalgic-Themed Family Paradise
Many childhood memories are shaped by amusement parks, and most of the magic is carried into adulthood, which explains why Disneyland, Universal Studios, and even Dollywood (Tennessee's famous theme park with trailblazing rides) entertain children and young-at-heart adults. In the Adirondacks, Six Flags Great Escape is indisputably the most popular theme park in the region, but the thrilling Lake George Expedition Park flies under the radar in its shadow.
Originally opening in 1963 as Magic Forest, the theme park has since adopted the name of the nearby Lake George, an Adirondack gem known as New York's "Queen of the American Lakes." Under its new owners, the park has become a unique mix of vintage rides and new thrills. The gigantic fiberglass figures of Uncle Sam, Paul Bunyan, and animals that dotted the park during its heyday have since been auctioned off, replaced by animatronic dinosaur figures. Most of the original park rides still remain.
The park still wields its classic, old-school charm like a secret weapon, offering something that trendier theme parks can't: a nostalgia-filled trip filled with retro kiddie rides, a dinosaur park, workshops, and magic shows for your children. Its location along Interstate 87 (a New York route through the mountainous Adirondacks) is an easy drive from Albany, Montreal, or New York City, making it an ideal stop for families with small kids visiting the Lake George area.
A family paradise with a retro amusement park theme
Lake George Expedition Park is divided into two areas: the Dino Roar Valley and the Magic Forest. The dinosaur section leads visitors through forested trails punctuated by oversized dinosaur figures, a dinosaur egg, and a small open-air theater. Meanwhile, the amusement park section's trippy vintage attractions are still in place, including the park's Ferris Wheel, giant spiral slide, and a slew of carousel rides that feel like stepping into time machines, some dating back to the '50s and '70s, per a video on YouTube by In The Loop. Snack bars and picnic tables are also available throughout the grounds.
Families praise the park as a hidden gem, with a Google reviewer noting that the park "has all the nostalgia of the days of circuses and steel made amusement rides built to last!" As an under-the-radar destination, parents are particularly pleased with the lack of crowds, which allows their kids to go on the rides multiple times without long waits. While many appreciate the park's old-fashioned feel, clean restrooms and grounds, free parking, and friendly staff, some visitors found the $40 entrance fee too expensive.
Still, the overwhelming feedback remains positive — not bad for a unique family destination that's evolved with the times while staying true to its vintage roots. It's important to note that the Lake George Expedition Park is seasonal, so plan your trip between May and September and check the website for any potential closed days.