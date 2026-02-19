A Friendly Texas City Near Austin Has A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Barbecue, And Antique Shops

For travelers who come to the state to shop, Austin's 2nd Street District is one of Texas' best destinations, especially for first-time visitors. However, if you specifically have thrifting in mind, you'll discover a goldmine of antiques in nearby cities like Taylor. Located in Williamson County, this friendly city is home to several vintage shops with all sorts of knick-knacks — you can hop from one store to another in search of the perfect item that'll have everyone asking, "Where did you get that from?" And while it's easy to brand Taylor as an antiquing destination, there's more than meets the eye.

Downtown Taylor comprises nine blocks of historic buildings, which are now shopping, dining, and entertainment establishments. Just as anticipated, barbecue restaurants are the name of the game. Those sampling the eateries along the Texas Barbecue Trail will most definitely make a stop here to indulge in juicy brisket and tender ribs. To walk your meal off, you can explore the historic downtown on foot to learn about Taylor's past and all the sites that make it so interesting — such as Hotel Blazilmar, Moody Museum, Original Howard Theater, and the First National Bank. With small-town vibes and a welcoming energy, this place continues to expand its offerings.

If you're getting déjà vu, you've probably seen Taylor in movies and TV shows. While it doesn't have the same reputation as Central Park, one of the most filmed locations in the world, it has been featured in "Transformers 4," 2003's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "Heartbreak Hotel." You can enjoy all this and more by simply driving 40 minutes northeast of Austin or 2.5 hours northwest of Houston. Once there, spend the night at Best Western Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, or The Depot Hotel.