A Friendly Texas City Near Austin Has A Walkable Downtown, Tasty Barbecue, And Antique Shops
For travelers who come to the state to shop, Austin's 2nd Street District is one of Texas' best destinations, especially for first-time visitors. However, if you specifically have thrifting in mind, you'll discover a goldmine of antiques in nearby cities like Taylor. Located in Williamson County, this friendly city is home to several vintage shops with all sorts of knick-knacks — you can hop from one store to another in search of the perfect item that'll have everyone asking, "Where did you get that from?" And while it's easy to brand Taylor as an antiquing destination, there's more than meets the eye.
Downtown Taylor comprises nine blocks of historic buildings, which are now shopping, dining, and entertainment establishments. Just as anticipated, barbecue restaurants are the name of the game. Those sampling the eateries along the Texas Barbecue Trail will most definitely make a stop here to indulge in juicy brisket and tender ribs. To walk your meal off, you can explore the historic downtown on foot to learn about Taylor's past and all the sites that make it so interesting — such as Hotel Blazilmar, Moody Museum, Original Howard Theater, and the First National Bank. With small-town vibes and a welcoming energy, this place continues to expand its offerings.
If you're getting déjà vu, you've probably seen Taylor in movies and TV shows. While it doesn't have the same reputation as Central Park, one of the most filmed locations in the world, it has been featured in "Transformers 4," 2003's "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "Heartbreak Hotel." You can enjoy all this and more by simply driving 40 minutes northeast of Austin or 2.5 hours northwest of Houston. Once there, spend the night at Best Western Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, or The Depot Hotel.
Downtown Taylor's streets lead you to barbecue joints
There's a lot to discover in Downtown Taylor — if you haven't created your own itinerary, swing by the Greater Taylor Chamber of Commerce to get a map and other necessary information. You can follow the architectural walking guide of downtown, which includes 29 historic buildings and sites that have contributed to the city's development. You'll walk past a train depot, old hotels, banks, churches, theaters, and the local post office. You can also pop by the top-rated Haciendo Coffee Roasters for a regular cup of joe or a refreshing iced matcha with ube cold foam.
Food-wise, no place does barbecue like Texas, and America's Classics award-winning Louie Mueller Barbecue is proof. Recognized as the best barbecue in the Lone Star State by the New York Times, Food Network, and Bon Appétit, this restaurant has been a downtown staple since 1949. From pulled pork sandwiches and beef ribs to iconic Texas brisket, expect "barbecue at its finest," as one reviewer said. Even the walls marinate in the smoky aroma, earning the establishment the nickname "cathedral of smoke."
Davis BBQ can also satiate your cravings. Serving a variety of sandwiches, platters, and meat by the pound, this joint is famous for its mesquite wood-smoked brisket that's paired with a "come back juice" sauce. One customer described their experience: "Meat falls off the bone, their cabbage is the best I have eaten, and everyone was so friendly." More tasty meats await at Charlie Ro's BBQ. Although not as famous as its other Texas Barbecue Trail counterparts, this hidden gem is worth trying. A 5-star review called their meal "scrumptious," the brisket "cooked to perfection," adding that the ribs "fall apart in your mouth." Their sides also come highly recommended by several reviewers.
Go on a vintage hunt at Taylor's antique stores
Unique finds galore in Taylor's antique shops, with Vintique Mall boasting over 10,000 square feet of old-school goods. A member of the Texas Antique Trail, this place caters to every kind of shopper. Jewelry lovers can browse for art deco, gold, silver, and other pieces, while record collectors can flip through jazz, classic rock, and other vinyl. Meanwhile, home decor enthusiasts can check out retro posters and signs. What's more, the staff is always ready to guide you in the right direction, with one customer calling them "personable, helpful, and knowledgeable."
Continue your scavenging adventures at Netta's Nook Antiques and Collectibles. Whether you're looking for memorabilia, pre-loved clothing, or cool home decor, this store offers all-in-one shopping. Their vintage apparel collection is boho-inspired, organized neatly in one corner. One wall is decorated with album covers and cassette tapes, perfect for music lovers searching for their next favorite artist. From there, walk toward KINCL House of Antiques, also a part of the Texas Antique Trail. You'll find a decent selection of vintage posters, paintings, and plenty of novelty items that make great souvenirs. One visitor was particularly fond of the artworks, saying: "The curation of the fine art made me feel like I was in a museum."
Make one last stop at Vintique Collective for last-minute shopping. With two floors of retro merchandise, each booth is meticulously arranged, so you can browse without getting overwhelmed. A happy shopper praised this store: "This is yet another good example of a place to find well-curated items, antiques, [and] vintage wares in your shopping journey in Taylor." If you're in the mood for more small-town charm, the nearby trendy city of Georgetown has a sweet, low-key vibe.