Sleep Surrounded By The Ozark Mountains At This Immersive Nature-Inspired Boutique Hotel

Located in northwest Arkansas, The Compton is a 142-room boutique hotel located in downtown Bentonville, known as the "Mountain Biking Capital" of the world. As you enter the lobby, it feels like an extension of the surrounding Ozarks, with skylights flooding the space with lots of natural light. The entrance features an atrium built from local stone, with lush greenery and plants that soften the modern architecture. The check-in counters look like massive boulders, and the lobby backdrop was made to resemble a massive limestone cliff wall that mimics the Ozark Mountains' rugged face. Even the plush chairs and ottomans call to mind the natural rocks you'd find in the forest.

Named after the conservationist Neil Compton, the hotel is geared toward those with an active lifestyle, with amenities like yoga mats in the room and a biking concierge at your service. "Every element of The Compton is conceived with the adventurer in mind, mirroring the beauty of the Ozarks and catering to Bentonville's vibrant cycling scene," said Jared Faciszewski, CEO of Blue Crane, a real estate company, in a press release.

The main airport in the area is the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, which has direct flights to over 25 major cities including New York City and Los Angeles. From there, rent a car or take a rideshare for a short drive of just 13 miles to reach the city center. For more biking adventures, head 50 miles south to Devil's Den State Park. Known as Arkansas's premier mountain biking park, Devil's Den offers a vast trail network and holds an annual mountain biking festival. On the way, you'll also find Goshen, one of Arkansas' wealthiest suburbs, known for Ozark Mountain charm and outdoor attractions.