Sleep Surrounded By The Ozark Mountains At This Immersive Nature-Inspired Boutique Hotel
Located in northwest Arkansas, The Compton is a 142-room boutique hotel located in downtown Bentonville, known as the "Mountain Biking Capital" of the world. As you enter the lobby, it feels like an extension of the surrounding Ozarks, with skylights flooding the space with lots of natural light. The entrance features an atrium built from local stone, with lush greenery and plants that soften the modern architecture. The check-in counters look like massive boulders, and the lobby backdrop was made to resemble a massive limestone cliff wall that mimics the Ozark Mountains' rugged face. Even the plush chairs and ottomans call to mind the natural rocks you'd find in the forest.
Named after the conservationist Neil Compton, the hotel is geared toward those with an active lifestyle, with amenities like yoga mats in the room and a biking concierge at your service. "Every element of The Compton is conceived with the adventurer in mind, mirroring the beauty of the Ozarks and catering to Bentonville's vibrant cycling scene," said Jared Faciszewski, CEO of Blue Crane, a real estate company, in a press release.
The main airport in the area is the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, which has direct flights to over 25 major cities including New York City and Los Angeles. From there, rent a car or take a rideshare for a short drive of just 13 miles to reach the city center. For more biking adventures, head 50 miles south to Devil's Den State Park. Known as Arkansas's premier mountain biking park, Devil's Den offers a vast trail network and holds an annual mountain biking festival. On the way, you'll also find Goshen, one of Arkansas' wealthiest suburbs, known for Ozark Mountain charm and outdoor attractions.
Recover in Ozark-inspired rooms and dine at the hotel's restaurants
From the Premium King to the Presidential Suites, each room is curated for rest, relaxation, and recovery after a long day on the trails or exploring the town. Each cozy room comes with a foam roller and yoga mat, as well as a mini-fridge, free Wi-Fi, and a walk-in shower. One Google user said the staff was accommodating and friendly and that the central location on Bentonville Square was perfect, adding, "Our room was also bright and airy with tons of natural light from the large windows, super comfortable premium bedding, beautiful wood throughout, large bathroom, cool views overlooking the surrounding Bentonville area. Everything just feels so thoughtfully put together—the room was really quiet too with everything needed." The staff is also known for leaving little Ozark-inspired gifts on your bed during the turndown service, a thoughtful souvenir to remember your stay.
Be sure also to check out the on-site art gallery featuring regional artwork and a shared space called the Ozark Room. Another unique feature of the hotel is the library, which includes books on local history, artifacts, and rocks and minerals.
After a day out on the town, you've surely worked up an appetite. The hotel has several eateries, including the Field Notes coffeehouse on site that serves up pastries, but the real highlight is Sestina. This Italian steakhouse's signature dishes include classic pasta like lobster ravioli as well as a variety of steaks. It also has an extensive wine menu, or try a cocktail at The Eddy, located on the second floor. Try the licorice-flavored Smoke and Mirrors drink, blended with absinthe, gin, and vermouth.
The Compton's cycling services and amenities
The Compton's on-site cycling concierge sets it apart from other upscale hotels. Run by 37 North Expeditions and their expert adventure guides, they can help arrange a wide range of outdoor activities, including planning bike routes, leading bike tours, and renting out bikes for a fee. They can also organize hiking, kayaking, and horseback riding trips, but biking is their main expertise. If guests are traveling with their own bikes, they have access to the hotel's free Bike Valet. The indoor storage space includes a bike pump, and the staff can assist with a clean-up to remove dirt and mud, and also give you a hot or cold towel to help you unwind after your ride. They can also help you plan out the logistics for the Razorback Regional Greenway, Arkansas' spectacular cycleway that connects miles of beautiful backcountry and several buzzy downtowns.
The hotel also hosts guided bike rides for guests on a weekly schedule, which is free if you have your own bike. Or rent a bike and join the Greenway Cultural Bike Tour, which is held every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This 6-mile route follows a paved trail, which is great for beginners. You can take a break, with stops at some of the city's main attractions, including the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; the food-centric 8th Street Market; and the Ledger, an office building that is surrounded by bike ramps.
For beginners, there's also a mountain bike tour every Thursday, where hosts explain the basics, adjust the bike to the correct fit, and give you other tips. This route includes sections of popular Bentonville bike trails, including the iconic Slaughter Pen Trail and the half-mile All-American Trail. For independent advanced riders, the hotel also offers a shuttle service to nearby trails on Saturdays, twice a day for free.