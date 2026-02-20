A Michigan City Just Under An Hour From Grand Rapids Has College-Town Charm, A Quaint Downtown, And Outdoor Fun
From the Indiana and Ohio borders to the Mackinac Bridge, Michigan's Lower Peninsula is loaded with visit-worthy cities and towns most of us aren't aware of. A few places surely hit the national radar, like Detroit or Traverse City, a town with Italian vibes and an underappreciated wine scene, but "The Mitten" is tens of thousands of square miles and surrounded by the Great Lakes, so it'd take a lifetime to know it all. It's a region defined by pristine lakeshore, beaches, vineyards, golf courses, highly-rated state parks for camping or hiking, and quaint towns sprinkled throughout.
Another famous spot is Ann Arbor, thanks to the University of Michigan, which is regarded by many as America's best college town. But the lesser-known city of Big Rapids shares many parallels with Ann Arbor. It's also a college town with a quaint downtown, has a river flowing through it with a peaceful walkway, and is surrounded by Michigan nature. It's home to just over 8,000 full-time residents, but Ferris State University at the southern end of town has a student body of around 10,000, so there are more cultural offerings, quality eats, and action than in a typical small town.
Big Rapids is a great weekend destination for a local festival, a great burger, and a walk along the Muskegon River. A short drive away, you'll find near limitless hiking and camping opportunities, lakes for fishing or kayaking, golf courses for all skill levels, and vineyards with tasting rooms waiting. It's quintessential low-key Michigan, and it's just under an hour from Grand Rapids.
Enjoying a visit to downtown Big Rapids
A city of its size with a university, Big Rapids is used to having students, family, and friends coming and going, so there are plenty of accommodation options in town, including a Hampton Inn, Super 8, Holiday Inn Express, and others. Gray's Riverside Campground is just south of town as well if you're bringing the RV or looking to pitch a tent. Once there, Big Rapids is small enough to be easy to navigate, but big enough to have a solid variety of food, art, shopping, and something extra.
Head downtown for breakfast at the classic diner Alamode Cafe before checking out Big Rapids shops like the Old Pioneer Store and Emporium for a unique gift or Serendipity for some stylish apparel. Take a stroll along the Muskegon on The Big Rapids Riverwalk, and then head over to the Painted Turtle Giftshop (located in Artworks) for painting, pottery, jewelry, and more from over 100 Michigan artists. Art buffs could then head to Ferris State Campus to the Fine Art Gallery. For lunch or dinner, try the beloved Schuberg's Bar & Grill.
The historic downtown streets are most alive in autumn, starting with the Labor Day Festival. For over 50 years, this celebration has brought hundreds of vendors to downtown Big Rapids for food, artisan crafts, live music, family activities, and a car show. Then, in October, it all ramps up again with a little more autumn flavor for the Big Rapids Fall Fest. It's a quaint downtown, where it's easy to find whatever you fancy, but any trip to Michigan needs a taste of nature, and Big Rapids is at the heart of high-level escapes.
Trails, and outdoor fun nearby Big Rapids
The Muskegon River flowing through town means there are plenty of opportunities to cast a line and try your luck fishing in Big Rapids. The riverwalk in town has multiple platforms for just that purpose, while the wider Mecosta County is home to more than 100 lakes and countless streams. While the river plays a central role in the layout of the town, Big Rapids is also designated a Pure Michigan Trail Town due to its abundance of well-maintained hiking and biking routes (or snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter).
The Fred Meijer White Pine Trail is a paved trail that stretches 92 miles from Grand Rapids to Cadillac and is Michigan's second-longest "rail-trail" state park. It passes through Big Rapids, so visitors can walk, jog, or bike along a section of it through the city. And just south of town is Newaygo State Park, a 400-acre park on the Hardy Dam Pond that has two campgrounds, a disc golf course, and boating access. Part of the park encompasses a 2-mile portion of the legendary Dragon Trail. Managed by Newaygo and Mecosta Counties, this 45-mile trail loops through the forest around the Hardy Dam (which is more like a lake). It's a great day trip from Big Rapids if you're bringing the mountain bikes, kayaks, or looking to take a nice, long walk in the woods.
For the golfers, 10 minutes outside of town is the Clear Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course for all levels with rolling hills, wetlands, and views of Clear Lake. The FSU Katke Golf Course is also open to the public and has some challenging par threes. For the ball strikers who want a challenge, the St. Ives and Tullymore courses are less than half an hour south, two highly-rated courses in one location, a short drive away.