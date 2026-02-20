A Michigan City Just Under An Hour From Grand Rapids Has College-Town Charm, A Quaint Downtown, And Outdoor Fun

From the Indiana and Ohio borders to the Mackinac Bridge, Michigan's Lower Peninsula is loaded with visit-worthy cities and towns most of us aren't aware of. A few places surely hit the national radar, like Detroit or Traverse City, a town with Italian vibes and an underappreciated wine scene, but "The Mitten" is tens of thousands of square miles and surrounded by the Great Lakes, so it'd take a lifetime to know it all. It's a region defined by pristine lakeshore, beaches, vineyards, golf courses, highly-rated state parks for camping or hiking, and quaint towns sprinkled throughout.

Another famous spot is Ann Arbor, thanks to the University of Michigan, which is regarded by many as America's best college town. But the lesser-known city of Big Rapids shares many parallels with Ann Arbor. It's also a college town with a quaint downtown, has a river flowing through it with a peaceful walkway, and is surrounded by Michigan nature. It's home to just over 8,000 full-time residents, but Ferris State University at the southern end of town has a student body of around 10,000, so there are more cultural offerings, quality eats, and action than in a typical small town.

Big Rapids is a great weekend destination for a local festival, a great burger, and a walk along the Muskegon River. A short drive away, you'll find near limitless hiking and camping opportunities, lakes for fishing or kayaking, golf courses for all skill levels, and vineyards with tasting rooms waiting. It's quintessential low-key Michigan, and it's just under an hour from Grand Rapids.