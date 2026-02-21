An Elegant Pennsylvania Restaurant In The Pocono Mountains Has Dramatic Waterfall Views And Refined Dining
With a prime position nestled on the Lackawaxen River and near Lake Wallenpaupack, the borough of Hawley, Pennsylvania, is an artsy little lake town hidden in the gorgeous Pocono Mountains. First settled by Europeans in the late 18th century, Hawley was renowned for its manufacturing mills, powered by the Paupack Falls, an 85-foot waterfall. Today, perched overlooking the scenic Paupack Falls is the Glass – wine.bar.kitchen, a destination restaurant inside the Ledges Hotel, a former 19th-century glass factory.
From the window-lined dining room and alfresco terraces, Glass offers spectacular views of the surrounding landscape, as lush forests fringe the dramatic waterfall that flows into Wallenpaupack Creek. With the idyllic setting at the forefront, the dining experience at Glass evolves depending on the time of year, from the frozen falls in the winter to the fresh greenery come spring. Dining alfresco in the summer or autumn, when fall foliage is everywhere in this Pennsylvania mountain region, is truly breathtaking. While it is hard to compete with nature's beauty, the cuisine at Glass is what inspires guests to return. The menu features creative and globally inspired fare meant for sharing, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail list. This delightful Poconos restaurant also boasts a perfect location next to the Hawley Silk Mill, a former 19th-century mill that now brims with shops, galleries, coffee shops, and small businesses.
Glass – wine.bar.kitchen is about a 2.5-hour drive from New York City and a 3-hour drive from Philadelphia. The closest airport is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport in Scranton, a Pennsylvania gem of diverse dining and art, which is about a 50-minute drive away.
The unique dining experience at Glass - wine.bar.kitchen
Glass – wine.bar.kitchen, where over a century of history meets pristine natural beauty, sets a magnificent backdrop for a delicious meal. The elegant bar area harkens to its past with exposed stone walls, dark leather and wood furnishings, and copper ceiling lights, while the dining room is wrapped in windows for views of the falls. The restaurant encourages a communal dining experience, with sizable tapas-style plates for sharing. The menu reflects a playful mix of familiar favorites and international flavors. Begin with the homemade pickles, Glass mac and cheese, chicken potstickers, or shrimp tempura for the table. Also, don't miss crafting your own cheese and charcuterie board, with selections such as pitted olives, Swiss cheeses, and Italian meats. Afterwards, try out contemporary takes on American comfort food like fried chicken and waffles with hot maple syrup, bison chipotle sliders, or mini wagyu "Rubin rippers," an upscale twist on the classic Reuben sandwich. Adventurous meat lovers should also order the grilled wild boar chops or the house butchered steak of the day with mushrooms and miso butter.
Known for their wine, Glass has an impressive list of old and new world wines, and you can even do a tasting flight to see which wines suit your palate best. Non-oenophiles can opt instead for a local craft beer, cider, or unique cocktail, such as the house old fashioned or the draft Aperol Spritz. "I highly recommend Glass," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The whole experience was enhanced by the waterfalls outside. What a great view while eating great food!" Glass – wine.bar.kitchen is open for dinner from Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended.