An Elegant Pennsylvania Restaurant In The Pocono Mountains Has Dramatic Waterfall Views And Refined Dining

With a prime position nestled on the Lackawaxen River and near Lake Wallenpaupack, the borough of Hawley, Pennsylvania, is an artsy little lake town hidden in the gorgeous Pocono Mountains. First settled by Europeans in the late 18th century, Hawley was renowned for its manufacturing mills, powered by the Paupack Falls, an 85-foot waterfall. Today, perched overlooking the scenic Paupack Falls is the Glass – wine.bar.kitchen, a destination restaurant inside the Ledges Hotel, a former 19th-century glass factory.

From the window-lined dining room and alfresco terraces, Glass offers spectacular views of the surrounding landscape, as lush forests fringe the dramatic waterfall that flows into Wallenpaupack Creek. With the idyllic setting at the forefront, the dining experience at Glass evolves depending on the time of year, from the frozen falls in the winter to the fresh greenery come spring. Dining alfresco in the summer or autumn, when fall foliage is everywhere in this Pennsylvania mountain region, is truly breathtaking. While it is hard to compete with nature's beauty, the cuisine at Glass is what inspires guests to return. The menu features creative and globally inspired fare meant for sharing, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail list. This delightful Poconos restaurant also boasts a perfect location next to the Hawley Silk Mill, a former 19th-century mill that now brims with shops, galleries, coffee shops, and small businesses.

Glass – wine.bar.kitchen is about a 2.5-hour drive from New York City and a 3-hour drive from Philadelphia. The closest airport is the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport in Scranton, a Pennsylvania gem of diverse dining and art, which is about a 50-minute drive away.