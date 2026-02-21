Idaho's Remote National Forest Is A Breathtaking Mountain Escape With Camping, Trails, And Alpine Lakes

Dreaming of a vacation where there's endless wilderness, scenic landscapes, and mountain ranges to explore for days? Central Idaho might be the spot for you, with its many nature areas spanning acres of remote land. The region is best known for being home to the second largest wilderness area in the lower 48 — Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, with the Salmon River winding all throughout. Yet the Salmon-Challis National Forest contains both the river and the wilderness area. The forest covers a whopping 4.3 million acres in the east-central section of Idaho. Aside from that, the forest also houses Borah Peak, Idaho's highest mountain.

Because of its remote location, you'll want to make some detailed travel plans before heading out your door. Some of the nearby cities and towns include Salmon, Challis, Sun Valley, and Mackay. The Salmon River Scenic Byway passes through most of these towns, so you can get a two-for-one experience if you follow the byway. If you're coming from the north, from Missoula or the Montana state line, follow US Highway 93. From the south, such as Twin Falls, follow ID-75 north, or head to Arco to get to Highway 93. If you're flying in from further away, you'll have to take a domestic flight to any of the regional airports in the area. Your options include Boise Airport (two and a half hours away), Friedman Memorial Airport (two hours away), or Magic Valley Regional Airport (about four hours away).