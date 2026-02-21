Idaho's Remote National Forest Is A Breathtaking Mountain Escape With Camping, Trails, And Alpine Lakes
Dreaming of a vacation where there's endless wilderness, scenic landscapes, and mountain ranges to explore for days? Central Idaho might be the spot for you, with its many nature areas spanning acres of remote land. The region is best known for being home to the second largest wilderness area in the lower 48 — Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, with the Salmon River winding all throughout. Yet the Salmon-Challis National Forest contains both the river and the wilderness area. The forest covers a whopping 4.3 million acres in the east-central section of Idaho. Aside from that, the forest also houses Borah Peak, Idaho's highest mountain.
Because of its remote location, you'll want to make some detailed travel plans before heading out your door. Some of the nearby cities and towns include Salmon, Challis, Sun Valley, and Mackay. The Salmon River Scenic Byway passes through most of these towns, so you can get a two-for-one experience if you follow the byway. If you're coming from the north, from Missoula or the Montana state line, follow US Highway 93. From the south, such as Twin Falls, follow ID-75 north, or head to Arco to get to Highway 93. If you're flying in from further away, you'll have to take a domestic flight to any of the regional airports in the area. Your options include Boise Airport (two and a half hours away), Friedman Memorial Airport (two hours away), or Magic Valley Regional Airport (about four hours away).
Explore the trails, lakes, and wilderness in Salmon-Challis National Forest
As the Salmon-Challis National Forest is a vast destination, there are many regions within the forest you can choose for your trip. The surrounding towns and cities have charm and attractions that might help you choose your base of operations. For starters, the Challis-Yankee Fork region includes historic ghost towns and hot springs in the city of Challis. The Lost River region, on the other hand, allows you to climb peaks, most notably Borah Peak (also called Mount Borah). For whitewater rafting, fishing, or water activities, the Middle Fork region is all about, as the name suggests, the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
Hikers will enjoy whichever region, as there are so many trails to choose from, including the Mill Creek Lake National Recreation Trail and a section of the Nez Perce National Historic Trail passing through the forest. If you're eyeing a Mount Borah climb, the recommended period to climb is from mid-July to mid-September according to Visit Idaho.
There are also a number of trails that lead to alpine lakes and other peaks. You can do a three-for-one by following the Broad Canyon Trail and Jarvis Trail to Betty, Goat, and Baptie Lakes. There are other trails to and from these lakes, and if you go even further from Baptie Lake, you can get to Standhope Peak and Altair Peak. There's also the 3.7-mile Merriam Lake trail. It has great views at the top of the Lost River Range and typically takes about three hours to finish, according to AllTrails.
What to know before going on a remote Salmon-Challis National Forest journey
If one day of exploring feels too short, settle in for the night at one of the area's campgrounds. There are 87 campgrounds, two cabin rentals, and dispersed camping opportunities available at different sections. There are campgrounds on the Mill Creek Trailhead near Challis, as well as at the Mount Borah Trailhead, in the Mackay area. The campgrounds on Boundary Creek and Mosquito Flat Reservoir will give you access to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. You can also camp outside these areas with dispersed camping, up to 300 feet from an open road, according to the Salmon Challis National Forest website. Just take note that amenities here, like toilets and access to potable water, may be limited.
Reviews from previous visitors via Tripadvisor mention that having a 4x4 vehicle or an ATV is advisable, as the terrain does get rough. It's also recommended to have good walking boots and hiking gear, if applicable. The Salmon-Challis National Forest follows a "Leave No Trace" policy, so make sure to keep that in mind while in the area. Beyond the forest, the surrounding area is rich with other outdoor adventures and unique sights you might want to add to your itinerary. Idaho's most surreal national monument, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, is just south of the forest near the town of Arco.