Flight Attendant Reveals How Airlines Choose What Snacks Are Served In The Air

Have you ever been mid-flight and thought about where your airplane food comes from? Do you wonder why certain airlines have the best in-flight dining experiences in the world, while others serve items that seem barely passable for human consumption? And what actually goes into the process of choosing menu items, like snacks? A flight attendant revealed the answers to these questions and others in a December 2025 interview.

Tiffanie Johnson, a self-described "aeronautical beverage engineer, cloud chaser, [and] globetrotter," is a flight attendant with United Airlines. She told Travel + Leisure that when the airline is rolling out a prospective new snack, the flight crew often get first dibs on it. Their opinion may be taken into consideration by the food and beverage team, but there's another opinion that matters more: the customer's.

The selection process, of course, differs from airline to airline. But generally, customer feedback is essential in helping most airlines decide on which in-flight offerings to introduce, continue, or remove. Johnson does add that she has "yet to see people collectively dislike a snack." However, if you're personally unhappy with a particular item, don't be shy about making these feelings known. If you receive a customer evaluation form after a flight, be honest about your experience. Share which snacks you enjoyed and which ones you'd like to see (or not see) in the future. Additionally, you can refuse an item or leave it unopened — this will reduce waste, if you don't plan on eating it, and it will show the airline which snacks are unpopular. Johnson notes, "I've seen more passengers get upset that we no longer serve a certain snack option they loved." This can unfortunately occur if the airline just doesn't have the proper feedback to inform its decision to remove a product.