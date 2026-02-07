Things You Didn't Realize You Could Get For Free On Economy Flights

For a long time, flying economy came with low expectations, as far as premium onboard experiences were concerned. You booked the cheapest ticket that guaranteed little more than a seat on the flight and assumed that anything beyond it would come with a price tag. Luxury perks and complimentary comforts were largely associated with the front of the plane. Luckily, for those of us who fly within reasonable budgets, economy-class freebies have evolved over the years — and how. Across airlines and routes, small but meaningful additions have been made to economy cabins, which are no longer defined by the bare minimum.

From free Wi-Fi and complimentary drinks to amenity kits and even occasional cockpit visits, passengers can access a range of free perks — if they only know what to look for and, more importantly, know when to ask for it. This shift is not without reason. As travel trends change and global passenger numbers rise, airlines increasingly see the value of improving customer service. It is no longer unusual to find (delicious) hot meals on long flights or basic comforts like blankets and pillows built into the price of an economy ticket. Many of these perks aren't advertised upfront, but availing them can significantly upgrade your travel experience.

Here are things you may not realize you could get for free on economy flights.