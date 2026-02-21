Between Pittsburgh And Philadelphia Lies Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar Mountain Forest For Camping And Trails

Pennsylvania means "Penn's Woods" — a reference to the state's founder, William Penn, and the region's beautiful wooded landscapes. While it's not America's most forested state, Pennsylvania has more than two million acres of protected woodlands across twenty state forests. Bald Eagle State Forest remains one of the lesser-known, and its under-the-radar profile makes it an especially peaceful destination for camping and hiking.

Located in central Pennsylvania, roughly midway between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and less than a two-hour drive from Harrisburg International Airport, Bald Eagle State Forest isn't named for a bird, but for the famous Native American chief. Its nearly 195,000 acres are characterized by high sandstone ridges and woods dense with old-growth hemlock, oak, birch, yellow poplar, white pine, and ash. Learn more about Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations, including the wildlife-rich Elk State Forest.

The northwest section of the park stretches into the Allegheny Mountains —also home to the historic city of Johnstown — so some of its best hiking trails are challenging, including the difficult trek to Bald Eagle Mountain. The 9.4-mile out-and-back hike starts near the small town of McElhattan, climbing up a steep, rocky trail framed by trees to lookout points over the forest. "Great hike," wrote one past visitor on AllTrails. "Lots of creek crossings, one pretty good incline, and a really cool area at the top." Another demanding trail is the local section of the Mid State Trail, an officially designated state forest trail (measuring 327 miles in total) that cuts through Bald Eagle State Forest for 45 miles. Running along the top of a steep ridge, it's rugged and rigorous, but not recommended for beginners, according to park officials.