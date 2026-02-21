Between Pittsburgh And Philadelphia Lies Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar Mountain Forest For Camping And Trails
Pennsylvania means "Penn's Woods" — a reference to the state's founder, William Penn, and the region's beautiful wooded landscapes. While it's not America's most forested state, Pennsylvania has more than two million acres of protected woodlands across twenty state forests. Bald Eagle State Forest remains one of the lesser-known, and its under-the-radar profile makes it an especially peaceful destination for camping and hiking.
Located in central Pennsylvania, roughly midway between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and less than a two-hour drive from Harrisburg International Airport, Bald Eagle State Forest isn't named for a bird, but for the famous Native American chief. Its nearly 195,000 acres are characterized by high sandstone ridges and woods dense with old-growth hemlock, oak, birch, yellow poplar, white pine, and ash. Learn more about Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations, including the wildlife-rich Elk State Forest.
The northwest section of the park stretches into the Allegheny Mountains —also home to the historic city of Johnstown — so some of its best hiking trails are challenging, including the difficult trek to Bald Eagle Mountain. The 9.4-mile out-and-back hike starts near the small town of McElhattan, climbing up a steep, rocky trail framed by trees to lookout points over the forest. "Great hike," wrote one past visitor on AllTrails. "Lots of creek crossings, one pretty good incline, and a really cool area at the top." Another demanding trail is the local section of the Mid State Trail, an officially designated state forest trail (measuring 327 miles in total) that cuts through Bald Eagle State Forest for 45 miles. Running along the top of a steep ridge, it's rugged and rigorous, but not recommended for beginners, according to park officials.
Plan an escape to Bald Eagle State Forest
For a more approachable hike, try the Penns Creek Trail, a gravel path that follows an old railroad trail. An easy out-and-back adventure that's about 5.4 miles in length, it's a local favorite when fall foliage brightens the way, and in spring, when wildflowers bloom along the path. "Splendid trail! Perfect for family hiking or biking," commented one hiker on AllTrails. In total, the park has more than 300 miles of trails, and you can view a map of them on the state forest's website.
After a hike in the woods, sleep under the stars in solitude at one of Bald Eagle State Forest's camping areas. While there's not a conventional campground, the park has more than 45 rustic roadside campsites (from $10 per night for PA residents and $15 for non-residents). "Spectacular," wrote one past camper on the campground booking and review website The Dyrt. "We had a site set back from the road surrounded by mountain laurel and ferns. If you're looking to escape the noise and crowds of state parks in PA, the state forests are the way to go!" No electric hook-ups or restrooms are available, and campers should bring their own water. (Pick up supplies at one of many independent grocery stores in the area, like Burkholder's Country Market in Spring Mills.) Camping permits and reservations are required for roadside sites; you can make them online at the Pennsylvania State Parks website.
Backcountry camping is also allowed in most parts of the state forest, provided that you pitch your tent more than 25 feet from trails and more than 100 feet from water. This type of camping is free, and permits aren't required unless you want to stay for more than one night. For longer camping trips, contact the state forest's office.