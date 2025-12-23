America's Most Forested State Relative To Its Size Is A Charming East Coast Gem With Atlantic Views
When it comes to forests, the U.S. has some pretty neat stuff up its proverbial sleeve. Head over to Washington in the depths of the Pacific Northwest and you can wander into the ethereal Hoh Rainforest, a place with lush views beyond belief. South of that, in adventurous California, you can go toe to toe with giant sequoias in the underrated Calaveras Big Trees State Park. When it comes to overall tree coverage, however, one state stands out from the rest: Maine.
Yep, according to USDA statistics shared by World Population Review, the Pine Tree State really does live up to its nickname. There are just under 17.7 million acres of forest coverage in this corner of New England, which equates to 89.46% of the whole territory. To put it another way, only 10.54% of Maine is not covered by trees. The 2022 Forest Atlas of the United States, published by the USDA's Forest Service, further confirms these numbers. Its maps show dense canopy cover across Maine's corner of the continent, which it says is largely dominated by tree species that thrive in warm continental zones, such as sugar maples and balsam firs.
The only other state to offer over 80% tree coverage is Maine's New England brother of New Hampshire. The Eastern Seaboard tends to beat the West Coast — Washington, the so-called Evergreen State, has the highest forest coverage relative to its size over on the Pacific, with 52.52% of the state clad in woodland.
The forests meet the Atlantic ocean in Maine
Despite having nearly 90% forest cover, Maine isn't just an endless tract of woodland. It's also eminently accessible for the would-be forest goer. For example, the state has long been hailed as one of the finest places to witness color-changing fall foliage displays in the U.S. (via Saco & Biddeford Savings). As such, it offers underrated adventure destinations like the Forks, where you can raft on the Kennebec River through the blazing autumnal colors or take scenic driving loops that whiz by Maine's tallest waterfall (via Forks Area Chamber of Commerce).
One of the most iconic Maine destinations for nature lovers is Acadia National Park, the only national park in the state. This is where the great defining geographical features of the region collide: forests and mountains on one side and the inky blue waters of the Atlantic on the other. The 27-mile Park Loop Road is a great introduction to it all, offering visitors a trip through thick woodlands up in the peaks, but also stops at sandy beaches where you can dip your toes in the ocean.
Backing up all of that adventure is Maine's range of lovable towns and villages. They ooze historic architecture and provide cozy places to snuggle up after trips to the forests. For example, you could head to the wildly charming coastal village of Freeport, where you can spend the day hiking through moss-covered oaks and pines on the Bliss Woods Trail before settling in at the Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company, which has been serving fresh lobster rolls on the Atlantic quaysides since 1970.