America's Most Forested State Relative To Its Size Is A Charming East Coast Gem With Atlantic Views

When it comes to forests, the U.S. has some pretty neat stuff up its proverbial sleeve. Head over to Washington in the depths of the Pacific Northwest and you can wander into the ethereal Hoh Rainforest, a place with lush views beyond belief. South of that, in adventurous California, you can go toe to toe with giant sequoias in the underrated Calaveras Big Trees State Park. When it comes to overall tree coverage, however, one state stands out from the rest: Maine.

Yep, according to USDA statistics shared by World Population Review, the Pine Tree State really does live up to its nickname. There are just under 17.7 million acres of forest coverage in this corner of New England, which equates to 89.46% of the whole territory. To put it another way, only 10.54% of Maine is not covered by trees. The 2022 Forest Atlas of the United States, published by the USDA's Forest Service, further confirms these numbers. Its maps show dense canopy cover across Maine's corner of the continent, which it says is largely dominated by tree species that thrive in warm continental zones, such as sugar maples and balsam firs.

The only other state to offer over 80% tree coverage is Maine's New England brother of New Hampshire. The Eastern Seaboard tends to beat the West Coast — Washington, the so-called Evergreen State, has the highest forest coverage relative to its size over on the Pacific, with 52.52% of the state clad in woodland.