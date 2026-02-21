San Francisco's Sunniest Neighborhood Is An Under-The-Radar Gem With Trails, Gardens, And Eclectic Eateries

California has plenty of big names that make it a must-visit destination, but there are also many lesser-known hidden gems that provide new ways to explore the Golden State. San Francisco is home to a few of these gems, such as Glen Park, ranked California's coolest neighborhood in 2025. The city is also home to Bayview, "the sunniest neighborhood in San Francisco," according to the San Francisco Travel Association. Bayview's location to the city's southeast provides more consistent, unobscured sunshine, thanks to its distance from the frequent fog experienced in other parts of the Bay Area.

Bayview has a unique history, the remains of which can be seen all around the neighborhood. In the early 20th century, the area's shipbuilding industry attracted thousands during the Great Migration. The area grew into a community hub and is now a welcoming, vibrant area that blends history and modernity. Many current art studios and galleries were once shipyard buildings. But the oldest building in the neighborhood is the Ruth Williams Opera House, built in 1888 and added to the National Register of Historic Buildings in 2011.

Bayview is served by MUNI transit with links to the underground BART metro, making it easily accessible from anywhere in the Bay Area. San Francisco International Airport is less than 10 miles away.