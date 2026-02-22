Sacramento's Local-Loved, Top-Rated Restaurant Is All About Craft Beer And BBQ

Since opening in 2018, Urban Roots' accolades include a California Brewery of the Year award in 2021 from the California Craft Brewers Cup, and in 2025, it was ranked among the best brewpubs in the country by USA Today. (In 2026, the restaurant is once again in the running for the competition, in which readers vote on 20 different brewpubs nominated by experts.) And with a 4.2 on Yelp and 4.6 on Google, locals and visitors largely agree with the restaurant's praise.

Urban Roots is frequently mentioned in local Reddit threads about the best breweries in Sacramento, with one user in r/Sacramento stating, "It can get pretty pricey going for dinner, several rounds, and beers to take home, not that that's ever stopped me, but this is one of my favorite spots, and probably my very favorite for taking out of towners to impress them on Sac." Urban Roots is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Seating is all first-come, first-served, and there is indoor seating as well as an outdoor, dog-friendly patio.