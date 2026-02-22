Sacramento's Local-Loved, Top-Rated Restaurant Is All About Craft Beer And BBQ
From under-the-radar restaurants favored by locals to Michelin-recommended eateries, Sacramento's food scene is blossoming. Known as America's "farm-to-fork capital," Sacramento is emerging as a major food destination — in 2025, it was even named as one of the nation's "Next Great Food Cities" by Food & Wine. So while there's no shortage of places to start your foodie tour of Sacramento, from chef-approved guilty pleasure restaurants to farm-fresh, seasonal menus, if you're looking for craft beer and barbecue, Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse is the city's top-rated pick, recognized by local Reddit users and national news outlets.
Located in the Southside Park area, a mile from the state capitol building, Urban Roots' menu stars its à la carte-style meats, which range from slow-smoked brisket to pork belly burnt ends. You'll also find seafood options, like berbere-spiced mahi mahi, and cornmeal-crusted basa, along with burgers and sandwiches, salads, and appetizers, including smoked chicken wings and fried pickles. To drink, there's a selection of craft beers to choose from, with five core beers including "Luna de Miel," a Mexican lager, and "Like Riding a Bike," a West Coast-style IPA, along with an array of rotating ales, lagers, and dark beers.
Local and national praise for Urban Roots
Since opening in 2018, Urban Roots' accolades include a California Brewery of the Year award in 2021 from the California Craft Brewers Cup, and in 2025, it was ranked among the best brewpubs in the country by USA Today. (In 2026, the restaurant is once again in the running for the competition, in which readers vote on 20 different brewpubs nominated by experts.) And with a 4.2 on Yelp and 4.6 on Google, locals and visitors largely agree with the restaurant's praise.
Urban Roots is frequently mentioned in local Reddit threads about the best breweries in Sacramento, with one user in r/Sacramento stating, "It can get pretty pricey going for dinner, several rounds, and beers to take home, not that that's ever stopped me, but this is one of my favorite spots, and probably my very favorite for taking out of towners to impress them on Sac." Urban Roots is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Seating is all first-come, first-served, and there is indoor seating as well as an outdoor, dog-friendly patio.