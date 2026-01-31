Sacramento's 5 Under-The-Radar Restaurants Only California Locals Know About
Sacramento can tend to be overlooked by out-of-state visitors to California, especially with San Francisco just about 90 miles away. But travelers looking for an underrated city with a thriving culinary scene should make time for the state's capital. From long-standing family-run businesses to recent additions to the city's food scene, Sacramento is brimming with one-of-a-kind restaurants. It's even known as the "Caviar Capital of America."
To get you started with your foodie tour through the area, we've rounded up five restaurants that locals love. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but these five under-the-radar spots offer a look into unique Sacramento institutions that are community-approved. While researching these locations, we largely relied on Reddit, looking for places frequently mentioned in various threads by locals. We then used other sites like Yelp as well as Google reviews to ensure that each option was generally well-reviewed. On your next trip, check out these favorite spots to dine as Sacramentans do.
Juno's Kitchen
Every Reddit thread we combed through had practically endless restaurant recommendations for the state's capital city. But if you want a place that locals consistently call out, head to Juno's Kitchen. In the words of one Redditor, the deli "has the best sandwiches in Sacramento." Juno's, tucked along J Street in East Sacramento, offers an array of sandwiches, like pork banh mi, soppressata salami, and panko-crusted eggplant (a favorite among Yelp reviewers), along with cozy dishes like shrimp mac and cheese and gambas al ajillo (a garlicky shrimp dish served with chorizo). Despite this, with its minimal social media presence, Juno's has still remained relatively under-the-radar, although it did earn a mention in a 2023 The Sacramento Bee article.
All of its meat and poultry is sustainably sourced, and produce is farm-to-table. Not to mention, Juno's tender sourdough bread is made fresh daily. A Reddit user in r/Sacramento says, "Once they sell out of bread, they close for the day! So get there early! No indoor seating, just a couple tables outside, but McKinley Park is close by for a picnic." Junos is closed on Sundays and Mondays, and its hours are listed as 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La Trattoria Bohemia
A few doors down from Juno's, the Czech and Italian restaurant La Trattoria Bohemia is under-the-radar even among some locals. But those who've tried it, can attest to its quality. "Makes me feel like I'm back visiting Europe," said a Redditor in r/Sacramento. The menu includes pastas and pizzas, including aglio olio and chicken paprikash varieties. There are also specialities like schnitzel (fried chicken or pork with potatoes), and Bavarian goulash, which is cooked in sauerkraut, dolloped with sour cream, and served with Czech dumplings. An array of wines is also offered, along with various Czech beers on tap.
On Google, the restaurant has garnered a 4.6 rating, with one reviewer writing, "This is for sure a hidden gem! I'm originally from Eastern Europe so I am always in search of good European food. This place is for sure the best one I have been to in California." La Trattoria Bohemia is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
Frank Fat's
If you want to visit a Sacramento institution, then you can't overlook Frank Fat's. This Downtown Chinese American restaurant has been open since 1939, making it among the city's oldest family-run restaurants. In 2013, it was even awarded the James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award, which is given to beloved local restaurants that showcase a community's culture.
Dishes like honey-walnut prawns, wok-fried ribs, and brandy fried chicken are just some of the options served at Frank's, along with its quintessential banana or chocolate cream pie for dessert. Guests say the portions are large, and they consistently praise the flavors, the ambiance, and the service. "It's a classic Sacramento establishment for [a] very good reason," says one local on Yelp. "The quality of the ingredients is really good and I cannot stress enough how excellent the food tastes here." Frank Fat's is open Tuesdays through Sundays, with specific hours listed on its website. You should make a reservation online or over the phone to ensure your place.
Magpie Cafe
Sacramento is known as "America's Farm-to-Fork capital," thanks to the 1.5 million acres of farms and ranches surrounding the city, and locals agree that Midtown's Magpie Café is one of the top places to go for locally-sourced dishes since opening in 2005. "It's the perfect mix of casual charm and fine dining quality," says a local visitor on Google. "The food always feels thoughtful and fresh ... Sacramento wouldn't be the same without Magpie." Menus are seasonal, but its online sample menu features a range of fresh salads, sandwiches, small plates, and meat, seafood, and poultry-based entrées. Its cocktail menu also emphasizes local produce and herbs. "I eat all over the country and Magpie is truly special and unique," boasts one r/Sacramento Redditor.
Despite its praise from past guests, the café has stayed under-the-radar — in fact, multiple readers even wrote in to the publication Abridged regarding the eatery when Magpie was omitted from its selection of the most defining Sacramento restaurants. However, in 2025, the restaurant did earn a spot on the LA Times' list of 101 best California restaurants. Located a short walk from the California State Capitol building, Magpie opens at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and at noon Friday through Sunday.
The Butterscotch Den
The Butterscotch Den in North Oak Park strives to merge the dive-bar experience with fine dining, resulting in one of the city's most distinct spots (think dim lighting and a 1970s-inspired atmosphere). This cozy Sacramento eatery is "deeply underrated and not something you'll find in any other city," says a Reddit user in r/Sacramento. Its food menu centers on dishes like house-butchered steaks and lemony garlic butter prawns. But here's the catch — you have to grill them yourself (directions are included). "The fun thing about grill-your-own experiences is that you get to cook it to your taste, so with the high quality ingredients they offer it should taste great," notes one Sacramento resident on Yelp. If you're not up to grilling, there are a few seasonal items on the menu too, like beef chilli and fondue.
For dessert, the Butterscotch Den serves ice cream from Gunther's and cakes from Freeport Bakery, both of which are Sacramento institutions. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can even enjoy live jazz, and a DJ set plays vintage vinyl every second Friday. The Butterscotch Den opens daily at 4 p.m.
Methodology
Narrowing down Sacramento's food scene to only five spots was no easy task. To discover the city's best eats, we largely scoured multiple Reddit threads and Yelp pages to select these excellent under-the-radar restaurants. We've selected restaurants that are unique to Sacramento and frequently mentioned in local Reddit threads. We also used the restaurant websites, Yelp, Google reviews, and other resources, such as Visit Sacramento, the James Beard Foundation, and Eater San Francisco, to verify any factual information, provide additional details about each restaurant, and to supply quotes from past guests.
If this guide to the region's restaurants inspired you to explore more of Sacramento, start planning a trip with the help of this list of the city's five best hotels. Plus, learn all about the area's revitalized warehouse district, teeming with galleries and nightlife.