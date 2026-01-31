Sacramento's 5 Under-The-Radar Restaurants Only California Locals Know About

Sacramento can tend to be overlooked by out-of-state visitors to California, especially with San Francisco just about 90 miles away. But travelers looking for an underrated city with a thriving culinary scene should make time for the state's capital. From long-standing family-run businesses to recent additions to the city's food scene, Sacramento is brimming with one-of-a-kind restaurants. It's even known as the "Caviar Capital of America."

To get you started with your foodie tour through the area, we've rounded up five restaurants that locals love. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but these five under-the-radar spots offer a look into unique Sacramento institutions that are community-approved. While researching these locations, we largely relied on Reddit, looking for places frequently mentioned in various threads by locals. We then used other sites like Yelp as well as Google reviews to ensure that each option was generally well-reviewed. On your next trip, check out these favorite spots to dine as Sacramentans do.