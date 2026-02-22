The 5 Most Beloved Boat Tours In Wilmington Blending Fun, Beauty, And Education, According To Reviews

Wilmington is a coastal escape in North Carolina, boasting the Brunswick and Cape Fear rivers on one side and various island reserves and beaches on the other. For this reason, many people visit Wilmington to escape life's daily hustle and bustle. Staying in tucked-away accommodations, such as Wilmington KOA Holiday, a top campground with easy beach access and rustic lodging, is one way to do this. Embarking on a fun and informative boat tour that showcases the city's surrounding natural beauty and history is another.

You can choose from a range of boat tours that focus on different aspects of Wilmington's waterways and coastal experiences. River cruises let you experience the serenity of the city's inland waterways and the history of its riverside hubs, while island and beach excursions reveal some of North Carolina's most stunning coastal destinations. If you prefer more of a hands-on experience, you can also join a sailing excursion where you're part of the crew or relax as a passenger while enjoying the sea breeze on your face.

As you can imagine, the choice of boat tours here can be a tad overwhelming. To help you decide, we've compiled this list of the five most beloved Wilmington boat tours. We've focused on excursions that are fun and educational, transporting you to picturesque places around the city. Using guides from local publications, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews, these excursions are the most loved by visitors and locals.