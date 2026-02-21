New Jersey's Walkable Neighborhood Is An Up-And-Coming Area With Local Hotspots And Lush Parks

If you're looking for a less obvious stop to spend the day walking around in the New York City area, consider a quick PATH trip across the Hudson River to the neighborhood of Bergen-Lafayette. It's an enclave of Jersey City, the thriving Hudson River city with delicious cuisine, and is one of the least-dense neighborhoods of the city, as Statistical Atlas shows. Its relative calm, combined with a high walking score of 81 given to the neighborhood by Apartments.com, makes Bergen-Lafayette especially suitable for exploring its relaxed, historic streets on foot at an unrushed pace.

Though it's perhaps less well-known than other parts of Jersey City, like the trendy Waterfront neighborhood with iconic Manhattan views, the city (and New Jersey) owes much to Bergen-Lafayette. It was the first permanent settlement by Europeans in the state, founded by the Dutch in the 1660s. Though you won't find much remaining of the original Dutch settlement, the neighborhood is full of homes from the 18th and 19th centuries that lend it a historic character. In between its residential streets, there's plenty of green space, including Berry Lane Park, the largest city-owned park in Jersey City.

The park, which opened in 2016, is just one of the more recent developments in Bergen-Lafayette. Another big development (still not completed, as of this writing) is set to open apartments and retail spaces on Communipaw Avenue, Jersey Digs reported, replacing former industrial lots. Areas near the Liberty Park Light Rail Station have been revitalized, too, making the neighborhood more and more appealing for incoming residents and visitors alike.