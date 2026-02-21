5 Of The Best Restaurants On Savannah's Scenic River Walk, According To Reviews

With its romantic parks and Parisian charm, historic buildings, and cobblestone streets, Savannah offers gorgeous scenery and culture at every turn. And for foodies, it's a top destination as well, with mouth-watering Lowcountry cuisine boasting must-try dishes including shrimp and grits, biscuits with sausage gravy, and fried green tomatoes, just to name a few. While you're truly spoiled for choice with Savannah's restaurant scene, you'll find plenty of options scattered across the city's scenic river walk in particular. Stretching for over a mile and a half, this historic walkway is lined not only with dining but also shopping, history, and riverfront scenery.

From cozy eateries hidden in 18th-century buildings serving traditional fare to spots serving up eclectic, one-of-a-kind cuisine, these are the top restaurants to try when exploring Savannah's picturesque waterfront walk. We've evaluated options across River Street and Bay Street (which is just around the corner and also offers waterfront views), using Google Reviews and Tripadvisor to select the top-rated restaurants along the river walk. (Learn more about our full methodology at the end.)