5 Of The Best Restaurants On Savannah's Scenic River Walk, According To Reviews
With its romantic parks and Parisian charm, historic buildings, and cobblestone streets, Savannah offers gorgeous scenery and culture at every turn. And for foodies, it's a top destination as well, with mouth-watering Lowcountry cuisine boasting must-try dishes including shrimp and grits, biscuits with sausage gravy, and fried green tomatoes, just to name a few. While you're truly spoiled for choice with Savannah's restaurant scene, you'll find plenty of options scattered across the city's scenic river walk in particular. Stretching for over a mile and a half, this historic walkway is lined not only with dining but also shopping, history, and riverfront scenery.
From cozy eateries hidden in 18th-century buildings serving traditional fare to spots serving up eclectic, one-of-a-kind cuisine, these are the top restaurants to try when exploring Savannah's picturesque waterfront walk. We've evaluated options across River Street and Bay Street (which is just around the corner and also offers waterfront views), using Google Reviews and Tripadvisor to select the top-rated restaurants along the river walk. (Learn more about our full methodology at the end.)
Vic's on the River
Tucked into an 1859 building overlooking the Savannah River, this fine dining establishment has won over customers since launching in 2006. Not only has Vic's on the River garnered a 4.4 rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.4 Google rating, with thousands of reviews across both platforms, but it was also a designated Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best in 2025, as well as an OpenTable diners' choice restaurant. "We decided that when we return, we will simply eat [at Vic's] every night as nothing else quite compares," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
With a focus on elevated Southern fare and local seafood, shrimp and grits topped with rosemary barbecue sauce, pecan fried flounder, and fried chicken with macaroni and cheese are just some of the options awaiting you at Vic's on the River. "Make sure you make your dinner reservation at least a half hour early because you will really need to study the menu as every single item on the menu sounds fabulous," said another past guest on Google, who has visited Vic's numerous times over the years. Vic's on the River is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Cotton Exchange Tavern
Savannah is Georgia's oldest city, with plenty of opportunities for dining steeped in history — and if you're looking for the best of the best, try the Cotton Exchange Tavern. The original building once served as a cotton warehouse back in the 1700s, and you'll even see Savannah's distinctive ballast stone walls that were used during the colonial era. As for the actual restaurant, it opened its doors in 1971, which makes it one of the longest-running eateries along the river walk. Inside, you'll find a cozy, tavern-style ambience.
At the Cotton Exchange Tavern, which is rated a 4.3 on Tripadvisor (and was a Travelers' Choice in 2025) and a 4.5 on Google, look for dishes ranging from a Reuben sandwich — which has been on the menu since the restaurant's inception — to parmesan crusted grouper with crab; Cajun tortellini; and a Low Country boil made with shrimp, sausage, and potatoes. The crab chowder is also a top pick, "packed with crab meat and full of flavor," according to one Google reviewer. The Cotton Exchange Tavern is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and it is walk-in only.
Boar's Head Grill and Tavern
Boar's Head Grill and Tavern is considered to be the River Street's longest-standing restaurant, operating since 1959. Even decades later, it remains a top choice for visitors, ranking as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice in 2025, earning a 4.4 rating, alongside 4.5 stars on Google. This waterfront gem is also located inside a 1700s-era cotton warehouse and centers local seafood and fresh ingredients on its menu, which features fare like fried green tomatoes, crab-stuffed shrimp, and Low Country shrimp and grits, not to mention she-crab soup, which is infused with sherry and is "delectable," according to a Google reviewer.
"This was the best meal we have ever had," said another past guest. "The shrimp and grits were devine [sic]. The crab cakes were delicious. The pumpkin cheesecake had this amazing creme brulee style crust. Each bite was a real life 'Ratatouille' moment." Dine at Boar's Head Grill and Tavern from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Be sure to make a reservation if you'd like to snag a seat by the window, overlooking the river.
Treylor Park
Treylor Park has launched a few different locations across Savannah and beyond, starting with its Bay Street restaurant in 2014, which is just a couple of minutes off of River Street. Treylor Park is nothing short of eclectic, with a funky bowling-lane bar, vintage chandeliers and string lights, and an overal casual vibe. And since its opening, this eatery has become one of the river walk's staples, amassing a 4.4 Tripadvisor rating as well as a 4.5-star average on Google, with past visitors consistently praising the unique dishes, flavors, and fun atmosphere. Apart from its high ratings, the eatery was even spotlighted in Netflix's "Fresh Fried and Crispy" Savannah episode, the Food Network's "Burgers, Brew & 'Que," The New York Times, and more.
At Treylor Park, you'll find all sorts of inventive spins on comfort food, like the Treylor Park Nachos Grande made with waffle fries, and topped with fried chicken, bacon, and chive ranch; a pot pie-inspired fried burrito; peanut butter and jelly wings; and a grilled apple pie sandwich with chicken, just to name a few. Cocktails are equally fun, with options including the Wicked Kiwi, which features tequila with muddled kiwi, pineapple, and jalapeño jam, and the Grapeful Dead, with grape Kool-Aid vodka and gummy bears. Enjoy a meal at Treylor Park from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, and starting at 10 a.m. on weekends. No reservations are accepted.
B. Matthew's Eatery
Savannah is brimming with brunch spots, and one quintessential, top-rated place is right along the river walk. B. Matthew's Eatery, nestled into an 18th-century building overlooking the riverside Emmet Park, is rated a 4.5 on Tripadvisor (and was a Travelers' Choice in 2025) and a 4.6 on Google, with visitors consistently applauding its cozy Southern cuisine, historic atmosphere, and service. Indulge in dishes like a fried green tomato and crab cake Benedict, served over a homemade buttermilk biscuit ("pure heaven," according to one Tripadvisor reviewer); gravy-topped fried chicken and biscuits with pimento cheese; and challah French toast with house-made blackberry compote. You'll also find fun takes on the bloody mary brunch cocktail, including versions with house-infused bacon bourbon, pickle vodka, and pepper vodka, with a pickled jalapeño skewer.
And although B. Matthew's Eatery gets the most attention for its brunch fare, the restaurant serves lunch and dinner options as well, like duck confit cassoulet with white beans and duck prosciutto, and New York strip steak with garlic compound butter and cheesy tater tots. "The flavors were bold yet balanced, and every bite felt thoughtfully prepared," said one past guest on Google. "Between the welcoming service and incredible food, this is a must-visit spot in Savannah!" B. Matthew's Eatery is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Methodology
To determine which Savannah river walk restaurants are the best, we used Google Maps to search for restaurants throughout the river walk area, including options on Bay Street, just a couple of minutes from River Street on foot where some of the city's top restaurants are located. We then evaluated ratings on Google and Tripadvisor, narrowing down our choices to the top five highest-rated eateries, also considering the number of ratings. Additional sources, such as Savannah Now, The New York Times, and the Food Network, were occasionally used to provide additional information about the included restaurants.