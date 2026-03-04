Myrtle Beach's 'Must-Do Attraction' Is A Boardwalk Icon With The Coastal City's Best Views

Walking along Myrtle Beach's vaunted boardwalk, you're hit with a unique sort of vibe. The Grand Stand has always been a combination of neon-drenched nostalgia and beach town charm, but if you're headed north from Second Avenue Pier, your gaze will inevitably climb upward toward the SkyWheel, the coastal city's iconic Ferris wheel. Myrtle Beach calls this a "must-do attraction," and it's just one reason why the iconic yet affordable beach town is America's favorite getaway.

In 2011, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, established the nearly-200-foot-tall landmark that looms large over the beach's boardwalk. It quickly became an iconic feature of the boardwalk, and it gets decked out with a different color scheme every time a holiday comes around. If you've been aboard the neon-lit bonanza of Las Vegas' High Roller, North America's largest observation wheel, or gone for a spin on the London Eye, you know a big Ferris wheel in the heart of a destination is relatively common. However, Myrtle Beach's SkyWheel stands apart as a unique landmark, designed to enhance the surroundings while also serving as a destination unto itself.

The SkyWheel's 42 gondolas fit up to six passengers each. If it's a bit chilly outside (or a bit sweltering), the climate control ensures the weather doesn't ruin your spin. You also won't see your ride ruined by strangers. As a policy, groups aren't mixed within pods, meaning you can confidently assume your romantic ride won't be infiltrated by another couple. (If you're hoping to combine a spin on the SkyWheel with getting down on bended knee, they've got you covered with a Proposal Package.)