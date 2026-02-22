Mississippi's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Pristine Spot For Fishing And Boating

The storied state of Mississippi has long been celebrated for the wealth of its nature, and it's often defined by its key element — water. If you catch yourself longingly looking at your fishing rod, perhaps it's because it's pointing to Okhissa Lake, an angler's paradise buried deep within the Homochitto National Forest. Like Grenada Lake, an underrated fishing destination in Mississippi, Okhissa Lake is the ideal spot to cast a line and enjoy the surrounding wilderness.

The pristine Okhissa Lake spans just over 1,000 acres, fed by clear spring water, with a maximum depth of 80 feet, making it the deepest inland lake in the state. With an impressive 700 acres dedicated specifically for fishing, this body of water is home to largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and other carefully preserved species. The 190,000 acres of the Homochitto forest that guard the lake make for an ideal getaway to escape the noise of civilization. For the fishing enthusiast, a daily limit is set, allowing a catch of 10 bass.

Okhissa Lake is no stranger to accolades either, having won the "Rise to the Future Award" in 2003 for its recreational fishery resources and sustainability. Officially opened for fishing in 2007, the lake owes its thanks to the renowned fisherman Bill Dance, who took a highly active role in carving out and nursing its potential to become a coveted fishing habitat, crowning it with his "Bill Dance Signature Lake" seal of approval. If this claim has you already packing your rubber boots and angler gear, you'll be glad to know that getting here is relatively easy (though it does involve a bit of a drive). This gem of a lake is only 82 miles north of Baton Rouge and just over 90 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi's capital.