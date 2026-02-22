5 Common Camping Rules That Change When You Go Glamping

Part of the joy of camping is seeing how well you fare when you trade your domestic life for a life under the stars. Sure, you may have to go to the bathroom under a tree, bathe in cold water, struggle to get fires going, and try to ignore all that rustling in the night. But in return, you get something elemental: a reminder that you're a creature born of this planet just like the rest of them. However, for people who prefer to skip straight to the good stuff and don't want to get themselves dirty in the process, glamping offers a more luxurious take on the traditional DIY camping experience.

The origins of glamping are often traced back to 16th-century Britain, when a Scottish Duke created a glamorous camping experience for King James V and his mother. But really, glamping in its modern form arose in the 21st century, coming into common parlance as travel and tourism companies began offering glamping experiences among their luxury packages. The global glamping market is now a multibillion-dollar industry, with glamping sites appearing all over the world, whether you want to stay in a dreamy, canvas-tent resort in Zion National Park or an opulent glamping site in Thailand, Sri Lanka, or Botswana that looks more like a five-star hotel than al fresco accommodation.

You might not really be channeling your inner outdoorsperson when glamping, but then again, if you're paying thousands of dollars to sleep in the wild, you deserve a few comforts. Some basic camping rules go out the window when you make that switch: Bye-bye cathole bathrooms and firewood rounds, welcome back central heating and hot showers. Below are five of the biggest changes you'll encounter.