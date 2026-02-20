Scenic North Carolina Destinations Where Your Social Security Checks Will Take You Furthest

There are plenty of major decisions we have to make during different life stages, and one in the later years is where to retire. North Carolina is a growing state that is becoming more popular with each passing year because of its beauty and proximity to both the mountains and the coast. However, just because its popularity is growing doesn't mean there aren't towns with a reasonable price tag and stellar views.

A major factor for a retirees budget is monthly Social Security checks. The average Social Security check is $2,071 at the beginning of 2026, so including locations in North Carolina that are affordable was an important consideration for this list. While Social Security can cover a lot of expenses for seniors, especially if they get a higher-than-average payout, it should still be noted that an average Social Security check alone is not enough to live on in the United States. But, there are still some places where it can cover a good portion of your expenses.

While North Carolina boasts vast geographical differences from mountains to beaches overlooking the Atlantic, not every activity around these areas is suitable for all seniors, so focusing on the most widely acceptable senior activities is a focus. From beautiful port towns like Elizabeth City to small communities with a Southern flavor in Laurinburg, we highlight the Tar Heel state and all it offers for the retirement community.