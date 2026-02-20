Scenic North Carolina Destinations Where Your Social Security Checks Will Take You Furthest
There are plenty of major decisions we have to make during different life stages, and one in the later years is where to retire. North Carolina is a growing state that is becoming more popular with each passing year because of its beauty and proximity to both the mountains and the coast. However, just because its popularity is growing doesn't mean there aren't towns with a reasonable price tag and stellar views.
A major factor for a retirees budget is monthly Social Security checks. The average Social Security check is $2,071 at the beginning of 2026, so including locations in North Carolina that are affordable was an important consideration for this list. While Social Security can cover a lot of expenses for seniors, especially if they get a higher-than-average payout, it should still be noted that an average Social Security check alone is not enough to live on in the United States. But, there are still some places where it can cover a good portion of your expenses.
While North Carolina boasts vast geographical differences from mountains to beaches overlooking the Atlantic, not every activity around these areas is suitable for all seniors, so focusing on the most widely acceptable senior activities is a focus. From beautiful port towns like Elizabeth City to small communities with a Southern flavor in Laurinburg, we highlight the Tar Heel state and all it offers for the retirement community.
Franklin
The first stop on our list is Franklin, a small town around 4,200 people, tucked away in the Nantahala National Forest in the southwest corner of the state. With a cost of living that is about 10% lower than the national average and around 1% lower than the state average, Franklin is a great place to retire on a budget. In addition to the cheaper cost of living, buying a home in Franklin is more affordable too as the median home value is around $287,000, well below the $328,661 average for the rest of North Carolina.
One thing to do when you move to Franklin is getting to know the history of the "World's Gem Capital" by visiting the three museums, Franklin Gem & Mineral Museum, Macon County Historical Museum, or the Scottish Tartans Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Scottish community living in the area. You'll be able to take advantage of a welcoming downtown area where you can find an inviting coffee shop to start your day or try famous North Carolina BBQ at Haywood Smokehouse for an old school beef brisket experience. Around the calendar year you'll find plenty of activities around Franklin, like Pickin' on the Square, a concert series from spring to fall at the Gazebo on the Square, Pumpkinfest during the fall, and Winter Wonderland in downtown Franklin in late November and early December.
Mount Airy
Sitting next to the Virginia-North Carolina border is the town of Mount Airy, a quiet community that's home to around 10,600 people. If you're looking for a smaller North Carolina town for retirement that will meet your budget and scenery, Mount Airy may be it. An economic benefit of Mount Airy is the median home value is just over $200,000, well below the aforementioned state average. When it comes to daily costs, Mount Airy is tough to beat for helping you get the most out of your Social Security check since the cost of living is about 21% lower than the U.S. average and 13.5% lower than the rest of the state.
Scenery is one thing you won't lack Mount Airy during your retirement, as this small town is synonymous with Hollywood history as Andy Griffith called Mount Airy home during his childhood in the 1930s and '40s. The Mount Airy downtown area was the inspiration for Mayberry, the fictional town on the 1960s TV series "The Andy Griffith Show." If you make Mount Airy your personal Mayberry for your retirement, you'll enjoy locales like Andy Griffith Playhouse, the Mayberry Replica Courthouse, or Andy's Homeplace, the actual childhood home of Andy Griffith that is just walking distance from downtown. To soak up the scenery of the area, maybe you want to take a leisurely stroll around Mabry Mill, and take a picture at Milepost 176, one of the most photographed areas in the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Tabor City
Located on the South Carolina border, this small North Carolina town is less than an hour drive from the beach while providing a great value during retirement. In terms of affordability, Tabor City provides one of the best options for retirement in this area of the country, as the cost of living is about 23% lower than the U.S. average and 15.6% cheaper than the rest of the Tar Heel state. While day-to-day expenses are affordable in Tabor City, the most significant area you'll save on your Social Security checks is looking for your future home, since the median home value is about $176,000, more than $150,000 cheaper than the state average.
A perfect location to enjoy the scenery and your retirement days is at Lake Tabor, the 100-plus acre lake on the eastern edge of town, where you can relax while boating during a summer sunset or fishing for your daily catch. Whenever you're feeling nostalgic in your new home, head over for lunch at Coleman's Drive-In, an old school American cafe. Perhaps you're looking for relaxing activities with your peers, then you can visit the Senior citizens Center for board games, cards, or enjoying the location on the shores of Lake Tabor.
New Bern
Laying on the shores of the Neuse River is New Bern, a lively, little city with a population of about 31,500 residents (but with a feel of a smaller town). This charming, walkable, riverfront city is one of the most underrated town in the state, as most towns this close to ocean coastline offer an exorbitant price tag. New Bern is a fantastic retirement option, as the median home value is about $276,000, much lower than the North Carolina average of $328,661. Also, the cost of living is about 8% lower than the state average and 16.4% cheaper than the rest of the country, allowing your $2,071 monthly Social Security check to go further.
If arts and culture is in your blood, retiring in New Bern will keep your schedule busy all year long with live shows at New Bern Civic Theatre, or enjoying an calming ArtWalk every second Friday of the month in the downtown area and check out shops and galleries. Since your new home is one of the most scenic riverfront locales on the East Coast and just a short drive to the Atlantic Ocean, you'll have access to boat tours or cruises, like 2 River Cruises, Wind Song Sailing Adventures, or other water excursions.
Reidsville
Home to over 14,500 residents and located north of Greensboro is Reidsville, a small mountain town with endless possibilities for your retirement. This northern North Carolina town is a great retirement locale to help utilize your nest egg that much better. The cost of living in Reidsville is 22% lower than the national average and 14.3% cheaper than the rest of the state, while the median home value is just over $200,000 — about $126,000 cheaper than North Carolina's average.
Reidsville offers a tranquil retirement haven that's brimming boutique shops and local flavors. One of the first things you'll notice is the strong retirement community already in place within Reidsville. Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises (RCARE) is a center where retirees gather for pickleball, aerobics class, shuffleboard, and more activities. Reidsville offers fantastic dining options for a town its size, so you can stop at SIP Coffee House for your morning coffee or swing over to Mayberry Restaurant, a throwback restaurant and excellent ice cream parlor on South Scales Street.
Marion
Nestled at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Marion, a tight-knit community of about 7,500 residents with more to offer than most its size. Your cozy North Carolina mountain retirement escape comes with a price that won't easily drain your monthly Social Security check. Case in point, Marion's cost of living is about 11% lower than the North Carolina average and 19% lower than the national average, while the median home value is about $231,500, almost a third lower than state average.
Surrounded by the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains, Marion is your chance to live your retirement seemingly on a postcard — the perfect blend of a quintessential, small American town that's also close to unspoiled nature. No other activity embodies the scenery of Marion than driving through the Blue Ridge Parkway and admiring the mountain vistas, crystal clear waterfalls, and covered pathways.
Another draw of Marion is its picturesque Main Street lined with historic storefronts, churches, and a courthouse. Some locations to check out during your retirement are the McDowell Arts Council Gallery & Theatre or the Downtown Marion Tailgate Market every summer for fresh produce and arts & crafts. Finally, a great way to stay on top of your health during your golden years is by visiting the Corpening Memorial YMCA and taking advantage of their Healthy Aging program.
Winterville
If your idea of a great retirement location is a small town that's one of the safest in the state and keeps your cost of living low, then check out Winterville, a town of around 10,600 residents just south of Greenville. While one of the benefits of Winterville is conveniently being part of the larger Greenville Metro Area, the cheaper cost of living — about 15% cheaper then the national average and a little over 6% cheaper than the rest of North Carolina — will help your monthly Social Security check last longer. Another draw to Winterville in terms of expense is the lower median home values, as the approximate $274,000 price tag is well below the state average.
One of the strengths of Winterville is the public transportation that can help seniors move around daily with All Dunn Transport LLC, whether its medical trips or an appointment with friends. During the dog days of summer, you'll be entertained with the town's most famous get-together, Watermelon Festival, every August you can choose form a parade, flea markets, and more fun activities.
Tarboro
One of the most budget friendly towns in North Carolina for your retirement is Tarboro, a community with just about 10,700 people with a cost of living that's about 27% lower than the national average and nearly 20% cheaper than the rest of North Carolina. While the cheaper cost of living will help you save on your monthly Social Security check, another helpful factor is the median home value of $149,676, almost $178,000 cheaper than the state average.
Even though Tarboro helps you save on your Social Security, your new home still offers options for both entertainment and practical daily use. If hitting the links throughout the year sounds like your ideal retirement, you can perfect your swing at The Links at Cotton Valley, a Scottish-Links style 18-hole course.
In addition, one of the most unique sights in the entire country is right here in Tarboro, as it's home to one of only two Town Commons in the United States, with the other being in Boston. Enjoy the beautiful scenery around you while reading a book, drinking a morning coffee, or an evening walk through this historical part of Tarboro. Finally, staying on top of your health is always essential for any retiree and Tarboro has ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital on the north side of town for your healthcare needs.
Elizabeth City
A general piece of advice you'll find while choosing an affordable retirement locale is to stay away from the coasts. In general, while most coastal towns and cities will have you paying a kings ransom for your home, there are some exceptions like Elizabeth City. Located on the western bank of the Pasquotank River, feeding into the Albemarle Sound, Elizabeth City will keep your monthly Social Security check intact, as its cost of living is 15.6% lower than the national average and about 7% cheaper compared to the rest of North Carolina. Housing is surprisingly affordable as well, since the median home value is only about $257,000.
For some, retirement can be a time to get back to being a kid again, so take summer lessons with River City Community Sailing and learn the basics of competitive or recreational sailing. Plus, this artsy river city is dubbed the "Harbor Of Hospitality" and there are plenty of ways to fill your days with art and culture, such as at the College of the Albemarle Performing Arts Center and their season full of performances and shows. Finally, captivating sunsets during your retirement years can be enjoyed with relaxing walks at Waterfront Park along the Pasquotank River.
Salisbury
Located in the heart of North Carolina, in between Charlotte and Greensboro, is Salisbury, an urban town with a southern feel for your to enjoy during retirement. This growing town of about 35,730 people offers plenty for you to enjoy during retirement while still keeping your nest egg intact. The cost of living is about 15% lower than the rest of the country and 6.5% below the state average, while the median home value is $275,547, about $50,000 cheaper than the average North Carolina home.
One of the first things you'll notice about Salisbury is the inherent scenic beauty of this town, and few activities bring this to the forefront like a walk along Salisbury Greenway. Yadkin River or High Rock Lake are both excellent spots for fishing or bird watching throughout the year as well.
Plus, like many seniors, you'll probably be looking to keep your social life busy, so why not join a senior bowling club at Woodleaf Lanes or craft classes at the Rutty Holmes Senior Center? Finally, whether you're looking to keep on top of your health at Novant Regional Medical Center or maybe want to volunteer at Rowan County United Way, there are plenty of options for a retiree to enjoy their golden years.
Laurinburg
Located near the southern border of North Carolina and home to around 15,000 residents is Laurinburg. This town has a reputation for being a top All American City for everyone, including retirees. Not only does Laurinburg offer retirement in a beautiful area of the state, it is one of the most affordable towns for retirees on our list. Laurinburg's cost of living is nearly 30% lower than the rest of the country and almost 23% more affordable than all of North Carolina. When it comes time for you to find a house, the median home value is $135,004, over $192,000 cheaper than the state average, so your average monthly Social Cecurity check will be in great shape.
One location that is popular and senior friendly is The Grove, a nature preserve next to Lake Ansley C. Moore, The Wall, and The Scotsman and St. Andrews Knight Statue all around the same area. Best yet, The Grove is right next to the Scotia Village Retirement Community, perfect if you join or have a friend in the community. During the year, you can celebrate with the community at festivals like the Scotland County Highland Games, John Blue Cotton Festival, or the Storytelling Festival.
Hickory
Located about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte is Hickory, an active North Carolina town with a hint of small town charm, amazing scenery, and year round activities to keep you busy during retirement. Even though Hickory boasts a larger population than most on this list, about 43,700 people, it's still a great option to spend your retirement while saving more of your Social Security check. The cost of living is 11% lower than nationally and about 2% below the North Carolina average. In terms of housing costs, Hickory comes well below the state average, at almost $286,000.
If you're looking to spend your retirement outdoors at fun activities with the grandkids, Hickory offers the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball game, the Hickory Motor Speedway for racing excitement, or Catawba County Public Health Department's Farmers Market for fresh produce and crafts. Speaking of shopping of the farmer's market, the Hickory downtown area has a plethora of thrift and consignment shops, or dive into the long history of Hickory's furniture making industry by shopping craft furniture stores.
Another benefit of retirement in Hickory is the town's senior-focused events, like Silver Sneakers, a leading community fitness program exclusively for adults, or the Unifour Senior Games, which brings together seniors from several counties for athletic and creative competitions.
Methodology
North Carolina is a state with plenty to offer when it comes to scenery, thanks to the mountains and Atlantic Ocean coastline, so we wanted to make sure to include both geographic tentpoles for the state. Also, each town we chose had to have a cost of living below both the state and national averages, as well as a median home value below the state average. We also factored in the average monthly Social Security check payment as a general guideline for seniors who will be mostly using their funds to cover their basic expenses and recommend places that were affordable for the average person. Finally, each town has to have activities suitable and appropriate for retirement age.