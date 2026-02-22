Hidden In The Ozarks Between Bentonville And Fayetteville Is A Charming Arkansas City With Old-School Attractions

Tucked away in a corner of the Natural State lies a region called Northwest Arkansas, a scenic area nestled in the Ozarks and known for its stunning views and rapid economic growth. While towns like Fayetteville, known as the "Athens of the Ozarks," and the world's "Mountain Biking Capital" of Bentonville get all the attention, a little-known city in between the two blends old-world charm with family-friendly fun and scenic views. That town is Lowell, a fast-growing area with easy access to any part of Northwest Arkansas.

Originally known as Bloomington in the mid-1800s, it earned the nickname "Mudtown" because of its sticky mud, which became notorious for trapping stagecoaches whenever it rained. After the railroad expansion, the town moved further west and re-established itself as Lowell. Today, Lowell is known for its small-town charm, easy access to the amenities and cultural attractions in nearby cities, and a thriving outdoor scene. It lies along the 40-mile Razorback Greenway, a fantastic cycling and walking trail connecting major Northwest Arkansas towns like Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Bella Vista, Springdale, Johnson, and Fayetteville.

Visitors to the city can explore Lowell's history through the Lowell Historical Museum and the annual Mudtown Days festival, or they can take advantage of Lowell's convenient location to visit world-class art and cultural centers in nearby cities. Lowell is also just 10 miles from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville, but the nearest international airport is nearly 250 miles away. The city offers excellent outdoor activities for all ages, with accessible parks, numerous trails, and fun lakeside camping at Hickory Creek Park.