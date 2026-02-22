Hidden In The Ozarks Between Bentonville And Fayetteville Is A Charming Arkansas City With Old-School Attractions
Tucked away in a corner of the Natural State lies a region called Northwest Arkansas, a scenic area nestled in the Ozarks and known for its stunning views and rapid economic growth. While towns like Fayetteville, known as the "Athens of the Ozarks," and the world's "Mountain Biking Capital" of Bentonville get all the attention, a little-known city in between the two blends old-world charm with family-friendly fun and scenic views. That town is Lowell, a fast-growing area with easy access to any part of Northwest Arkansas.
Originally known as Bloomington in the mid-1800s, it earned the nickname "Mudtown" because of its sticky mud, which became notorious for trapping stagecoaches whenever it rained. After the railroad expansion, the town moved further west and re-established itself as Lowell. Today, Lowell is known for its small-town charm, easy access to the amenities and cultural attractions in nearby cities, and a thriving outdoor scene. It lies along the 40-mile Razorback Greenway, a fantastic cycling and walking trail connecting major Northwest Arkansas towns like Bentonville, Rogers, Lowell, Bella Vista, Springdale, Johnson, and Fayetteville.
Visitors to the city can explore Lowell's history through the Lowell Historical Museum and the annual Mudtown Days festival, or they can take advantage of Lowell's convenient location to visit world-class art and cultural centers in nearby cities. Lowell is also just 10 miles from the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville, but the nearest international airport is nearly 250 miles away. The city offers excellent outdoor activities for all ages, with accessible parks, numerous trails, and fun lakeside camping at Hickory Creek Park.
Explore Lowell's history and culture
"If we didn't have a museum, we wouldn't know our history. If we didn't know our history, we wouldn't remember what we have proudly accomplished, which also helps us envision our future," said Lowell Historical Museum Director Elizabeth Estes. With a mission to preserve Lowell's history, the Lowell Historical Museum opened in 2003, after nearly 30 years of planning. The museum features several displays, including old photographs, Civil War mementos, and more — all donated by families from Lowell.
Lowell's central location in Northwest Arkansas also makes it easy to visit some of the state's most famous cultural centers. The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is one of the most famous art museums in Arkansas, and it is only 12.3 miles from Lowell. The Daisy Airgun Museum in Rogers is only 6 miles from Lowell and features a chronological display of Daisy BB guns, dating as far back as the 1600s.
If you're going to be in the area around summer, there's another way to celebrate Lowell's history and have some family-friendly fun at the same time: the annual Mudtown Days festival. The festival takes place in June and features carnival rides, games, car shows, parades, live music from local talent, and more. While it may not have the pomp and grandeur of festivals from larger cities, Mudtown Days serves up exactly the kind of old-school charm expected from a small, Southern festival.
Outdoor fun amidst the Ozarks
There's a reason the Ozarks are a vacation hotspot for Midwesterners. The area features towering mountains, dense forests, cascading rivers, and serene lakes. Because Lowell is located in the Ozarks, the city is a hotspot for walking, biking, or camping.
Those who want to take advantage of the scenic beauty of the Ozarks need only to step onto one of Lowell's numerous walking and cycling trails. The largest of these is the Razorback Greenway, accessible from Lowell through the George S. Looney Trailhead. From there, you can walk, run, or cycle your way through the major hubs of Northwest Arkansas, exploring the lush, green spaces of the Ozarks and making quick stops at some of the cultural centers and eateries of each connected city on the way. For those who want smaller, simpler trails, the Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park and Ward Nail Park also have easy walking trails.
Lowell's most scenic location is, by far, the gorgeous blue waters of Beaver Lake, accessible through Hickory Creek Park, just over 8 miles from the city center. The park features campsites, electrical hook-ups, and day-use facilities like picnic areas, a children's playground, and a field for soccer or football players. Paved roads bordered by manicured grass lawns and leafy trees wind their way through the park, while Beaver Lake's azure waters glitter in the sunlight. In the harsh summers of the South, residents of Lowell take advantage of their proximity to Beaver Lake to swim, fish, and boat in its clear waters.