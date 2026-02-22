This Quaint Cleveland Town Square Is A Walkable District With Fun Shops And Vintage Vibes
From breathtaking Cuyahoga River views to a chocolate kingdom home to Ohio's "best dessert," Cleveland has plenty to offer. The next time you're in the Forest City, don't skip out on lively and sweet Shaker Square. This historic area is charmingly old-timey and chock-a-block with shops and dining options, making it a delightfully walkable town square to explore. Shaker Square (which is, if we're being technical, octagonal) was first developed in 1922, and in the century since, it has become a local hub. Since 1983, it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Getting here, whether it's for dining or shopping, is easy. Shaker Square is about 20 minutes by car — or 35 minutes on public transportation — from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. You're also only about a 10-minute drive from multiple other locales, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the campus of Case Western Reserve University, and the Cleveland Clinic. No matter if you're here for work, studies, or leisure, a pit stop in quaint Shaker Square will make for a fun and vintage-inflected excursion.
Enjoy Shaker Square's history and walkability
This town square holds an impressive amount of history. Shaker Square has the distinction of being the "third-oldest planned shopping center" in the United States, according to Cleveland Historical. While it was initially designed as a commercial area, and remains one today, the square itself is surrounded by residential streets that make the area a cohesive neighborhood. In more recent years, the square fell on tough times — but in 2022, a local nonprofit and a developer teamed up to purchase Shaker Square, aiming to collectively steward this vintage gem of an area.
Beyond the old-fashioned appeal of historic facades and yesteryear vibes, Shaker Square has something else going for it as well: walkability. With a Walk Score of 88 out of 100, it's clear that this is a pedestrian-friendly haven, making it easy to check out the numerous businesses clustered here. According to Cleveland 19, crime has been somewhat of an issue in the area — meaning that visitors should be sure to lock their cars to prevent theft or break-ins. However, Shaker Square's new owners have also instituted several revamped security measures, meaning that you can walk around safely under the protective eye of security patrols and cameras (via Cleveland.com).
Peruse the shopping options
Start off a fun day of shopping with a visit to Fashions by Fowler. At this one-of-a-kind boutique, founded in 1988, owners Tracy and Renay Fowler have created a unique and elegant space where women can shop for evening wear, costume jewelry, apparel, and more. Teens can even find prom dresses at this deluxe emporium where, as the store's slogan goes on its official website, "Fashion meets class."
Beyond fashion, you can hit the Shaker Square shops for food items. Visit on a Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. during the months of April through December to stroll through Shaker Square Market, part of the broader North Union Farmers Market network. At this award-winning community farmers market, you can shop for delectable fresh produce and ingredients in a fun and convivial setting. Know before you go: SNAP coupons are accepted here, meaning that the market's tasty and healthy goods are accessible to all. If you still haven't gotten your fill of shopping and wandering on foot in Shaker Square, make your way over to Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood, another walkable area with unique shops.