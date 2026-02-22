This Quaint Cleveland Town Square Is A Walkable District With Fun Shops And Vintage Vibes

From breathtaking Cuyahoga River views to a chocolate kingdom home to Ohio's "best dessert," Cleveland has plenty to offer. The next time you're in the Forest City, don't skip out on lively and sweet Shaker Square. This historic area is charmingly old-timey and chock-a-block with shops and dining options, making it a delightfully walkable town square to explore. Shaker Square (which is, if we're being technical, octagonal) was first developed in 1922, and in the century since, it has become a local hub. Since 1983, it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Getting here, whether it's for dining or shopping, is easy. Shaker Square is about 20 minutes by car — or 35 minutes on public transportation — from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. You're also only about a 10-minute drive from multiple other locales, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the campus of Case Western Reserve University, and the Cleveland Clinic. No matter if you're here for work, studies, or leisure, a pit stop in quaint Shaker Square will make for a fun and vintage-inflected excursion.