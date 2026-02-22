Quebec's Idyllic Riverfront Thermal Spa With Its Own Majestic Waterfall Near The Vermont Border

Treat yourself to some much-needed relief at Spa Bolton, a Nordic Spa on the Missisquoi River in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec. This spa is all about "well-being through water" and the Nordic thermotherapy concept of alternating between hot, cold, and resting states. Start things off hot in one of the wood or electric saunas, or take it easy in the Eukalyptus steam room. Then, cool off in one of two ice baths that are 52 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, or take a dip in the Missisquoi River, which runs right through the spa grounds. Afterwards, relax in a hot bath, a heated pool, or put your feet up in a wood-heated Yurt.

In addition to its focus on timeless Nordic relaxation techniques, the charm of this particular spa is how it incorporates its natural surroundings. Bolton Spa's Instagram says, "Ici, la nature fait partie de l'expérience," which translates to, "Here, nature is part of the experience." The highlight of its natural location is the Missisquoi River, the falls of which cascade on spa grounds. The sounds of falling water are a part of the spa's therapeutic value, and guests frequently swim and cold plunge at the foot of the falls.

The soothing waters flow close to Quebec's border crossing with Vermont, so the spa works well as a stop regardless of which side you're on. It's only 40 miles from Jay Peak, one of the best underrated skiing destinations in the United States, and three hours from one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts in Killington.