Quebec's Idyllic Riverfront Thermal Spa With Its Own Majestic Waterfall Near The Vermont Border
Treat yourself to some much-needed relief at Spa Bolton, a Nordic Spa on the Missisquoi River in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec. This spa is all about "well-being through water" and the Nordic thermotherapy concept of alternating between hot, cold, and resting states. Start things off hot in one of the wood or electric saunas, or take it easy in the Eukalyptus steam room. Then, cool off in one of two ice baths that are 52 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, or take a dip in the Missisquoi River, which runs right through the spa grounds. Afterwards, relax in a hot bath, a heated pool, or put your feet up in a wood-heated Yurt.
In addition to its focus on timeless Nordic relaxation techniques, the charm of this particular spa is how it incorporates its natural surroundings. Bolton Spa's Instagram says, "Ici, la nature fait partie de l'expérience," which translates to, "Here, nature is part of the experience." The highlight of its natural location is the Missisquoi River, the falls of which cascade on spa grounds. The sounds of falling water are a part of the spa's therapeutic value, and guests frequently swim and cold plunge at the foot of the falls.
The soothing waters flow close to Quebec's border crossing with Vermont, so the spa works well as a stop regardless of which side you're on. It's only 40 miles from Jay Peak, one of the best underrated skiing destinations in the United States, and three hours from one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts in Killington.
What to know before visiting Spa Bolton
The spa is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends. You can book a shift in the morning (10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) or the evening (5 p.m. – close) for $52 Canadian (about $38 U.S.), or you can treat yourself to an extended visit from noon – close for $62 ($45 U.S.). All time slots grant you access to the hot, cold, and rest areas of the spa.
In addition to thermotherapy, the spa has a long list of packages, massages, beauty treatments, and an on-site bistro to help you make a day of it. The Bolton package adds a massage to your spa day, and the Beauty package lets you pick from a long list of manicures, facials, and other treatments in addition to your hot and cold therapy. If you want it all, the Zen package offers both massage and beauty services. You can also check out the "Baths & Dine" packages, which include spa access and dinner credits at nearby upscale restaurants like Le Relais, Le Côte, and Fondissimo. These restaurants are in cool nearby towns like Magog, which has outdoor fun, boutiques, and gastronomic treats.
You must bring your own bathing suit, sandals, and a water bottle. You can also bring your own bathrobe or rent one for $10. They'll provide the rest — two towels and locker access, which you're expected to use. Bolton Spa asks you to remove all jewelry before entering the saunas and forbids the use of cell phones and tablets for any purpose other than reading. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed inside the facilities, except for occasional "Rise & Shine" mornings.