Taste A Slice Of Texas In South Carolina At This Superior, Top-Rated Charleston Restaurant
Texas is arguably the king of barbecue. This cuisine is deeply tied to the Lone Star State, with Austin ranked as the top barbecue city in America. Fortunately for foodies, there are other destinations across the country whose high-quality smoked meats can provide a taste of Texas. This includes Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina. The eatery was established in 2016 by pitmaster John Lewis, who previously headed La Barbecue, a Michelin-starred spot in Austin. Serving Central Texas-style beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, and more by the pound, Lewis Barbecue has become an acclaimed culinary staple in Charleston.
Case in point, it's listed as the best restaurant in this Southern city on Tripadvisor. Plus, it boasts a 4.8 rating on Google, where there are more than 8,000 reviews. "This is hands down the best barbecue I've had in my life," states a user on the platform. On Yelp, Lewis Barbecue has 4.7 stars and was named one of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2026. "Every bite has that perfect smoky char and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that makes you want to order everything on the menu," wrote one individual.
In addition to all this, Lewis Barbecue was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2025. Unsurprisingly, it's not uncommon for diners to encounter long lines at this industrial/rustic-inspired establishment, which Yelpers say offers cafeteria-style dining. And as mentioned by others, menu items are known to sell out, especially the daily specials (like beef ribs). Nevertheless, some may find that these inconveniences are worth enduring to savor what has been called one of the best barbecue joints in the South.
What's the key to Lewis Barbecue's mouth-watering flavors?
With all its accolades, you might be wondering how Lewis Barbecue has perfected its offerings. John Lewis, who hails from El Paso, has previously disclosed that his smoker pits are custom-made by him. Speaking with Forbes in 2020, he said, "My smokers are very efficient and clean burning, so nothing tastes overly smoky." Then of course, there's the meat itself, with Lewis telling Garden & Gun that he opts for USDA prime brisket. This is cooked for 18 hours or longer, with nothing going to waste.
In an interview with Kevin's BBQ Joints (via YouTube), Lewis explained that the leftover fat from the prime brisket is used to make the eatery's Texas hot guts sausage, the green chile cheddar sausage, and the beef tallow fries. On that note, although the meat is the star attraction, reviews on Google say that the sides are just as impressive. The corn pudding, made with hatch chiles, and the collard greens are both frequently commended.
As of this writing, Lewis Barbecue is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Prices for its meats, which are gluten-free, start at $19 per pound (sandwiches are on the menu as well). Indoor and patio seating are both available. It's worth mentioning that there are two additional Lewis Barbecue locations in the South, including in Atlanta, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina. For more Charleston eats, read about Revival, named one of the best restaurants in the world by reviewers, and Peninsula Grill, the four-diamond restaurant serving romantic energy.