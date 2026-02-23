Taste A Slice Of Texas In South Carolina At This Superior, Top-Rated Charleston Restaurant

Texas is arguably the king of barbecue. This cuisine is deeply tied to the Lone Star State, with Austin ranked as the top barbecue city in America. Fortunately for foodies, there are other destinations across the country whose high-quality smoked meats can provide a taste of Texas. This includes Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina. The eatery was established in 2016 by pitmaster John Lewis, who previously headed La Barbecue, a Michelin-starred spot in Austin. Serving Central Texas-style beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, and more by the pound, Lewis Barbecue has become an acclaimed culinary staple in Charleston.

Case in point, it's listed as the best restaurant in this Southern city on Tripadvisor. Plus, it boasts a 4.8 rating on Google, where there are more than 8,000 reviews. "This is hands down the best barbecue I've had in my life," states a user on the platform. On Yelp, Lewis Barbecue has 4.7 stars and was named one of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2026. "Every bite has that perfect smoky char and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that makes you want to order everything on the menu," wrote one individual.

In addition to all this, Lewis Barbecue was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2025. Unsurprisingly, it's not uncommon for diners to encounter long lines at this industrial/rustic-inspired establishment, which Yelpers say offers cafeteria-style dining. And as mentioned by others, menu items are known to sell out, especially the daily specials (like beef ribs). Nevertheless, some may find that these inconveniences are worth enduring to savor what has been called one of the best barbecue joints in the South.