This Charleston Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World, According To Reviews
When it comes to food towns in the U.S., it's hard to beat Charleston, South Carolina. Not only does this gorgeous Southern city blend European flair with Southern charm, but it's also home to three Michelin-starred restaurants, along with diverse eateries ranging from Harold's Restaurant, an old-school hole-in-the-wall diner featured by Guy Fieri, to Circa 1886, a historic carriage house charmer. The culinary scene in Charleston is considered by some to be one of the most exciting in the country, and if online reviews are to be believed, the city may also be home to one of the highest-rated restaurants in the world.
Travel website Tripadvisor recently put out its Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants, and Charleston's Revival made the Fine Dining list. These awards are given to 25 eateries that have "received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period." Only 1% of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings achieve this distinction, and Revival came in at No. 7, right between La Brasserie de La Mer and Restô Canto, both located in Brazil. It was, in fact, the only American restaurant to make the cut, putting it among some elite company.
How did Revival earn this honor? It is all due to honest responses from real customers. "Revival is the best restaurant in Charleston!" raved one diner in a 5-star write-up on Tripadvisor. "Fantastic food, fantastic atmosphere and fantastic service. Highly recommended!" while fellow a reviewer gushed, "I have come to Charleston every year for the last five years and this is by far the best food I have eaten."
Savor Southern flavors at Revival
Opened in 2018 in Charleston's historic Vendue Inn, Revival focuses on classic Lowcountry fare as viewed through a modern lens. The restaurant also features a modest wine list and is known for its excellent cocktails. "It's all about Sarah the bartender," a visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "Learning about obscure cordials and more. Her Manhattan Project cocktail was unparalleled and her special touches, personality and general good vibes made it a special night!"
Revival works with local farmers to secure and "revive" traditional ingredients — such as African runner peanut and Nostrale rice – some of which were on the brink of extinction. The result is an establishment that "has a relaxed, yet refined vibe and a staff that has done its homework," wrote Libby Wiersema in Discover South Carolina. "Ask your server anything about an ingredient and you'll get the full rundown on origin, uses and unique qualities." Revival's menu features takes on Lowcountry and Southern classics with items such as seared scallops, charred okra, lump crab cake, and Jimmy red cornmeal fried oysters. It also has entrees ranging from chicken roulade to harvest gnocchi, a vegetarian dish featuring sweet potato, pomegranate, toasted walnuts, browned butter, sage, parmesan, lemon zest, and butternut squash cream sauce.
While certainly not a budget eatery, Revival isn't particularly hard on the wallet, given the quality of the food. Starters and shared plates range from about $10 to $25, while most entrees come in at less than $40. You can get cocktails for around $16, with mocktails running between $10 to $13. For more of Charleston's culinary goodness, check out this French-inspired spot with European charm and trendy luxury.