This Charleston Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In The World, According To Reviews

When it comes to food towns in the U.S., it's hard to beat Charleston, South Carolina. Not only does this gorgeous Southern city blend European flair with Southern charm, but it's also home to three Michelin-starred restaurants, along with diverse eateries ranging from Harold's Restaurant, an old-school hole-in-the-wall diner featured by Guy Fieri, to Circa 1886, a historic carriage house charmer. The culinary scene in Charleston is considered by some to be one of the most exciting in the country, and if online reviews are to be believed, the city may also be home to one of the highest-rated restaurants in the world.

Travel website Tripadvisor recently put out its Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants, and Charleston's Revival made the Fine Dining list. These awards are given to 25 eateries that have "received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period." Only 1% of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings achieve this distinction, and Revival came in at No. 7, right between La Brasserie de La Mer and Restô Canto, both located in Brazil. It was, in fact, the only American restaurant to make the cut, putting it among some elite company.

How did Revival earn this honor? It is all due to honest responses from real customers. "Revival is the best restaurant in Charleston!" raved one diner in a 5-star write-up on Tripadvisor. "Fantastic food, fantastic atmosphere and fantastic service. Highly recommended!" while fellow a reviewer gushed, "I have come to Charleston every year for the last five years and this is by far the best food I have eaten."