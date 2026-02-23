North Carolina's Best Cheese Comes From This Locally-Owned Charlotte Shop Known For Charcuterie
Charlotte is a foodie destination in its own right. One of its restaurants, Mert's Heart and Soul, is a funky and friendly stop featured by Guy Fieri on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives". But you can find more than just tasty soul food in this Southern city. One of Charlotte's most highly rated foodie offerings is Orrman's Cheese Shop, a local purveyor of farm-fresh and artisanal cheeses in the city center. It currently has a 4.8-star rating on Google and was recently listed as one of the best cheese shops in America by Mashed.
Orrman's Cheese Shop is located within The Market at 7th Street, a non-profit food market that aims to support Charlotte's small businesses and entrepreneurs. Orrman's sources its products from cheesemakers around the region, bringing French raclette, truffle brie, Manchego, creamy blue cheese, Gouda, and more to the city's cheese lovers. The shop's knowledgeable cheesemongers are known for spending time with each customer, telling them about the different options and recommending certain types based on individual tastes and occasions.
While cheese at Orrman's is the main event, they also sell top-notch charcuterie ingredients and ready-to-go charcuterie boards. The former include thick rolls of seasoned Spanish salami, French ham, rabbit and pork pate, and chorizo. If you want an entire board made for you, Orrman's provides various sizes and styles. These include cured meats, raclette platters, and stacked boards with meats and cheeses positioned alongside crackers, fruits, nuts, and olives. "Had a meat and cheese board here and loved it. Great selection and so well presented," one customer wrote on Google.
Cheese is an event at Orrman's Cheese Shop
While Enzo's, another North Carolina foodie hotspot, prides itself on being an authentic Charlotte market offering a taste of Italy, Orrman's is focused on well-crafted cheeses and passionate cheese people from around the globe. It was founded by wife and husband duo Rachel Klebaur and Jose Espinosa, who have a shared cheese obsession and pay close attention to the quality and service of their shop. Part of this service is the shop's events calendar, which offers fellow cheese lovers new ways to enjoy this delicacy.
Wine and cheese pairing nights happen twice a month, when Orrman's pairs five cheeses with five wines from a neighboring wine shop, Assorted Table. A representative from each business presents their chosen products, creating a social, delicious, and informative evening. At the time of writing, it costs $60 per person to attend. Another fun event is the Raclette Night, which transports you to France for an evening of gooey raclette cheeses on roasted potatoes. It also includes various accompaniments, such as cornichons, baguettes, salami, and desserts.
Orrman's Cheese Shop is open every day of the week from about 10 or 11 a.m. until 6 or 8 p.m. You can pop in to chat and purchase cheese or charcuterie, or sit down to dine in the shop. They also provide catering for corporate or personal events and can deliver if you're staying within a 7-mile radius of the shop. You may also find them at a stall during the seasonal farmers market in NoDa, one of Charlotte's best neighborhoods with artsy vibes.