North Carolina's Best Cheese Comes From This Locally-Owned Charlotte Shop Known For Charcuterie

Charlotte is a foodie destination in its own right. One of its restaurants, Mert's Heart and Soul, is a funky and friendly stop featured by Guy Fieri on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives". But you can find more than just tasty soul food in this Southern city. One of Charlotte's most highly rated foodie offerings is Orrman's Cheese Shop, a local purveyor of farm-fresh and artisanal cheeses in the city center. It currently has a 4.8-star rating on Google and was recently listed as one of the best cheese shops in America by Mashed.

Orrman's Cheese Shop is located within The Market at 7th Street, a non-profit food market that aims to support Charlotte's small businesses and entrepreneurs. Orrman's sources its products from cheesemakers around the region, bringing French raclette, truffle brie, Manchego, creamy blue cheese, Gouda, and more to the city's cheese lovers. The shop's knowledgeable cheesemongers are known for spending time with each customer, telling them about the different options and recommending certain types based on individual tastes and occasions.

While cheese at Orrman's is the main event, they also sell top-notch charcuterie ingredients and ready-to-go charcuterie boards. The former include thick rolls of seasoned Spanish salami, French ham, rabbit and pork pate, and chorizo. If you want an entire board made for you, Orrman's provides various sizes and styles. These include cured meats, raclette platters, and stacked boards with meats and cheeses positioned alongside crackers, fruits, nuts, and olives. "Had a meat and cheese board here and loved it. Great selection and so well presented," one customer wrote on Google.