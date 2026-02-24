Denver's Oldest Hotel Bar Opened Right After Prohibition And Is Still All About Art Deco Charm And Tasty Drinks

Denver is America's craft beer capital, but it's not just beer that you can get in the Mile High City. It has also been a great place to get a cocktail for over 100 years. Inside The Oxford Hotel in Lower Downtown (LoDo), you can find The Cruise Room. The Oxford dates back to the 1890s, making it the city's "oldest still-in-operation hotel," according to Visit Denver.

The hotel's signature bar opened the day after Prohibition ended in 1933. It bills itself as "Denver's longest running bar," as it was the first one to get a liquor license after Prohibition. There's a lot of history at this bar and hotel, which have had ups and downs over the years in terms of upkeep. But they're both now back on top as popular and glamorous LoDo destinations. And the updates at The Cruise Room were focused more on restoration, so when you walk into the bar, it feels like you're stepping back in time.

The original design of the bar was inspired by the elegance of the RMS Queen Mary, America's most haunted hotel in California. Per photos on Yelp, the bar menu tells a bit about the historic design, like the bas-relief art on the walls that shows drinking celebrations from all the stops that the Queen Mary made on its first voyage. You can still see these 20th-century panels, though the original German and Italian panels were destroyed during World War II. The room is shaped like a wine bottle, with cozy leather booths lining one wall and a fully stocked bar on the other. The red mood lighting really boosts the luxe cocktail lounge vibes.