Denver's Urban Park Is A Gorgeous Greenway Where You Can Kayak And Surf Right In Downtown

Denver, Colorado, is known for attracting outdoorsy types with its easy access to the Rocky Mountains. But you don't actually have to leave the city to have fun outdoors. One of the best parks in the Denver area is Confluence Park in downtown. This urban park is where Cherry Creek joins the South Platte River, and it's home to the 16th Street Wave where you can kayak, surf, or even ride a stand-up paddleboard through a stretch of whitewater. It's also a fun spot for walking, biking, and relaxing and sunbathing near the water.

If you don't travel with your own kayak or board and you still want to try out the wave, the nearby Confluence Kayak & Ski offers rentals of all kinds of river gear. Even if you don't want to get in the water, Confluence Park is an ideal place to take a moment to escape from the bustle of the city. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "I found a big flat rock near the water and just sat, listening to the rush of the river drown out the traffic. Kayakers bobbed past like they were on some secret adventure. It's the kind of place that makes a Tuesday feel like a soft reset."

As you take in the sights here, you're at the site of Denver's very founding. In 1858, long before it became a river surfing destination, gold was discovered in the waters here, helping to kick off the Colorado Gold Rush, which created Denver and indelibly shaped the state. The area around the river became industrialized as the city grew, but after the great flood of 1965, it was reimagined and redeveloped to create the beloved park that's there today.