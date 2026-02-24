Fort Lauderdale's Picturesque Neighborhood Is A Coastal Enclave With Luxe Homes And A Buzzing Foodie Scene

From floor-to-ceiling windows that give unobstructed picturesque views to open-concept rooftop lounges, these homes scream ritzy charm. They're the palaces you admire from a distance, and wonder what a glimpse inside is like. Many have a modern, chic build, while others have Venetian-style architecture – Fort Lauderdale is known as the "Venice of America" after all.

Inside these homes, you can find multiple garages, premier chef kitchens, climate-controlled wine rooms, and private yacht docking areas. The exterior has perfectly designed landscaping, custom pools, and sky lounges that will make you feel like you're always on vacation. The best part is the water views that truly make you feel like you're on an island.

According to the Las Olas Isles HOA, the kind of people who live on Las Olas Isles make an average income of $179,000, and many of them are around 59 years old. With homes that are priced around $40 million, residents are buying into more than just the property. The neighborhood provides around-the-clock security, with regular street patrols. Also, the neighborhood is always looking to build community happenings as they recently added an "events" tab to their HOA website. The Las Olas Isles community might live in large houses, but connection to the city's culture is always within reach.