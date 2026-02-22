This Flattering-Sounding Code Word Has A Total Opposite Meaning When Used By A Flight Attendant

According to Tyla, the phrase "V.I.P," meaning "Very Irritating Passenger," means "a traveler who is making excessive demands, complaining frequently or generally being difficult without necessarily violating any rules." This might describe a traveler who frequently complains about the in-flight snack options, crying babies, or turbulence — all of which flight attendants and crew members have very little control over.

"V.I.P." isn't the only code word that crew members use to discuss irritating passengers. "Philip" is another secret code name you don't want to be called by a flight attendant. According to an anonymous flight attendant who wrote an article for The Sun, U.S. Edition in 2022, this term originally stood for "Passenger I'd Like to Punch." However, they add, it "has changed over time to become slightly more subtle," like describing an annoying passenger who keeps ringing the call bell to ask for drinks. "We're very quick to work out who the Philips are and we will serve you accordingly, so bear that in mind if you're a habitual button pusher," the flight attendant wrote.

Per Tyla, "mermaid" is another phrase used to describe an irritating passenger — specifically one who "deliberately sprawls out across empty seats to deter others from sitting in their row." These code words are a good reminder that flight attendants can be negatively impacted by passenger behavior, even if they hide their frustration between a smiling face and stellar customer-service skills.