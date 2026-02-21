Hidden Off The Coast Of Portugal Is A Madeira Alternative That's One Of Europe's Best-Kept Secrets

Just off the northwest coast of Africa is Madeira, a beautiful Portuguese island sometimes called the "Pearl of the Atlantic." Travelers to these idyllic shores will find sandy beaches backed by dramatic slopes and medieval architecture, not to mention the Vereda do Fanal, an enchanted fairytale forest shrouded in mist and mystery. What most travelers are unaware of, however, is that Madeira forms part of an archipelago. While two of the other islands in the chain are uninhabited, not far from Madeira's northeast coast is Porto Santo Island, a relaxed alternative for travelers looking to venture off the beaten track. Since most European vacationers planning a jaunt to Portugal's far-flung outcrops tend to only set their sights on Madeira, this makes Porto Santo Island one of Europe's best-kept secrets.

Portuguese navigators arrived on Porto Santo Island in 1418, before they had even discovered Madeira itself. Settlers to the island subsisted by growing sugar cane and cultivating vineyards. Its distance from the Portuguese mainland, however, left its shores vulnerable to pirate attacks. Christoper Columbus even lived on the island with his wife for a short time — his former abode is now a museum.

Boasting long stretches of buttery beaches and a rugged shoreline dominated by sweeping, rocky cliffs, tourists to Porto Santo Island can soak up the best of the Madeiran landscape without the usual crowds. In the quiet oasis of Vila Baleira, the island's main town, wide cobblestone boulevards lined with rustic cottages await leisurely strolls, while corner bistros offer sightseers a picturesque spot to enjoy Portuguese cuisine. Plus, travelers who still want to experience Madeira can take a 2.5-hour ferry ride from Funchal over to Porto Santo Island for a worthwhile day trip.