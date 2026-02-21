Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is Ohio's Friendly Lakefront City With Local Shops And Peaceful Vibes

Travelers in search of new adventures off the beaten track should consider a trip to Ohio. With swaying prairies on the edge of rolling woodlands, the Buckeye State hides plenty of excitement. Outdoor explorers will find a slice of Appalachia in the Lynx Prairie, a hidden savanna with dozens of unique plant species. Townies can wander around The Circles, Columbus' cute, walkable neighborhood with Victorian homes. Meanwhile, travelers who crave waterfront fun alongside relaxed, small-town vibes should spend some time in Celina. Poised on the western corner of the Grand Lake Saint Marys reservoir, this Ohio hamlet offers a refreshing getaway.

A stroll through downtown Celina feels like a step back in time. Established in the 1830s, the town developed as a stop for canal boats cruising across the reservoir carrying supplies from Cincinnati, and flourished even further in the 1880s after oil and natural gas were discovered in the area. The stately brick façades and Victorian architecture are a reminder of this bygone age, giving the town a storybook Midwestern atmosphere. Visitors can wander around to browse the local boutiques and eateries, basking in Celina's friendly vibe.

The local community is brought together every year during the Celina Lake Festival, which floods the downtown streets with merriment. From car parades to fireworks displays, tourists will no doubt bump into Celina's welcoming residents amidst the festivities. It is an "[a]mazing town with a great community," according to a post on Niche, an online ranking site for cities and neighborhoods across America. Meanwhile, lakefront parks offer tranquil views for travelers craving peace and quiet, while walking paths beckon for strolls by the shore. Locals in Columbus can drive to Celina in just under two hours, while Indiana locals in Fort Wayne can make the journey in just over an hour.