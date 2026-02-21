Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Columbus Is Ohio's Friendly Lakefront City With Local Shops And Peaceful Vibes
Travelers in search of new adventures off the beaten track should consider a trip to Ohio. With swaying prairies on the edge of rolling woodlands, the Buckeye State hides plenty of excitement. Outdoor explorers will find a slice of Appalachia in the Lynx Prairie, a hidden savanna with dozens of unique plant species. Townies can wander around The Circles, Columbus' cute, walkable neighborhood with Victorian homes. Meanwhile, travelers who crave waterfront fun alongside relaxed, small-town vibes should spend some time in Celina. Poised on the western corner of the Grand Lake Saint Marys reservoir, this Ohio hamlet offers a refreshing getaway.
A stroll through downtown Celina feels like a step back in time. Established in the 1830s, the town developed as a stop for canal boats cruising across the reservoir carrying supplies from Cincinnati, and flourished even further in the 1880s after oil and natural gas were discovered in the area. The stately brick façades and Victorian architecture are a reminder of this bygone age, giving the town a storybook Midwestern atmosphere. Visitors can wander around to browse the local boutiques and eateries, basking in Celina's friendly vibe.
The local community is brought together every year during the Celina Lake Festival, which floods the downtown streets with merriment. From car parades to fireworks displays, tourists will no doubt bump into Celina's welcoming residents amidst the festivities. It is an "[a]mazing town with a great community," according to a post on Niche, an online ranking site for cities and neighborhoods across America. Meanwhile, lakefront parks offer tranquil views for travelers craving peace and quiet, while walking paths beckon for strolls by the shore. Locals in Columbus can drive to Celina in just under two hours, while Indiana locals in Fort Wayne can make the journey in just over an hour.
Explore the local shops and cultural sights in Celina, Ohio
Culture fiends should spend time sightseeing around Celina's downtown. Tucked within the historic Riley House, a stately Queen Anne-style mansion, is the Mercer County Historical Museum, which is open by appointment. Dating to the 1890s, the mansion once belonged to the Riley family, who were the town's founders, and exhibits within reveal tales of local history. From there, a short walk brings visitors to the Langsdon Mineral Collection, a museum packed with geodes and gemstones. Boasting close to 1,000 specimens, visitors can ogle the shelves glittering with everything from quartz and galena to beryl and towering slabs of amethyst.
Shoppers can also indulge in retail therapy while strolling downtown. Thrifters should stop by Jennifer's Furniture and Collectables, where the shelves are packed with antique treasures. "Lots of goodies, great prices, [and] friendly staff," wrote a previous visitor. Quilters will find a wide selection of fabrics, patterns, and quilting kits at The Quilterie right next door, while Made Apparel offers all kinds of clothing options. Audiophiles and vintage collectors can rummage through the shelves of vinyl albums and cassette tapes at the Celina Music Store.
Local eateries await around every corner of downtown for hungry sightseers. Grab lunch at the Fountain Restaurant, a busy diner serving up country-fried steak, hearty burgers, and biscuits and gravy. "Great spot to meet some new friends and enjoy small town Americana at its finest," a previous visitor noted. Watch expert chefs prepare your meal in front of you on the hibachi grill at Chouraku Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, or enjoy tasty sips of coffee and hot cocoa at Winans Coffee & Chocolate. Find more exciting Ohio adventures just two hours away in Ashland, a charming city with lively festivals and a vibrant downtown.
Waterfront fun and outdoor adventures around Celina, Ohio
Hugging the shoreline of the Grand Lake Saint Marys reservoir, Celina offers travelers peaceful vibes all around. Families with children can romp around the playground and splash pad at Bryson Park, or simply enjoy a relaxing picnic on the grassy lawns. Walking trails meander along the shoreline, leading hikers to long stretches of water where the sunsets are particularly scenic. South of town is the Grand Lake Saint Marys Spillway, where the lake water flows into a small creek. Anglers can bring their rods to reel in fresh catch while soaking up the tranquil atmosphere.
Further south is West Bank Park, where thick foliage frames the lakeshore, and rising up above the trees is a small lighthouse. A boat ramp allows easy access to spend the day zipping around the lake, where you might encounter flocks of local pelicans. Hikers can follow the paved path, which forms a loop along the shoreline and meanders between shady groves of trees. "Very great place to enjoy hiking and very good fishing," a previous visitor shared. On the opposite shore is the Grand Lake Saint Marys State Park, where sandy beaches beckon for swimming. Anglers can find a spot to fish, while tree-shaded trails open up to panoramic views of the tranquil lake scenery. Keen outdoorsmen can pitch a tent in the campground to spend the night amidst the hushed wilderness.
Travelers wanting to extend their stay in Celina can also book a room at the West Bank Inn, a quaint lodge where every room overlooks the shores of the lake. Another option is Boardwalk Village, a petite resort where guests can slumber in pastel-hued cottages and relax by the poolside. For a tranquil lake getaway, add Celina to your Ohio itinerary.