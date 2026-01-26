Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Charming City With Lively Festivals And A Vibrant Downtown
Some people travel to discover new destinations, while others chase concerts and festivals. If you can't choose between the two, Ashland, Ohio, covers both grounds. This city has a busy calendar all year, from hot air balloon festivals and craft beer events to vintage car shows and the beloved county fair. No matter what time of the year you visit, there's always something happening here. While the festivals keep the city buzzing, it's the tight-knit community that makes Ashland so charming. With a nickname like the "World Headquarters of Nice People," you'll be on a first-name basis with the locals in no time.
If your Ashland trip's organization causes you to miss out on the events, don't worry — you'll have more time to explore the downtown district. This is the ultimate area to shop for apparel, souvenirs, antiques, and everything in between. What's a cool downtown without trendy restaurants lining the streets? Whether you like Italian meals, Mexican dishes, or American comfort foods, downtown has your back. Tying the downtown scene together is the coffee shops, from local establishments to worldwide chains. The vibrant city center is also the entertainment hub of Ashland. You'll notice a lot of families and Ashland University students catching the latest flicks at the Ashland Theatre, or trying to outsmart the puzzles at Masterminds Escape Room and Game Library.
Getting to Ashland from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in the U.S., takes just one hour. Columbus is a little farther at one hour and 20 minutes, while the affordable and under-the-radar city of Akron is only 50 minutes away. As for where to stay, Ashland has lots of options, such as Hampton Inn and Suites, Quality Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham, and Wingate by Wyndham. Otherwise, look for listings on Airbnb for a downtown location.
Ashland has a packed schedule of festivals
No other place does annual events like Ashland (maybe Ohio's "Trojan City" is a solid contender thanks to its summer festivals). The highly anticipated Ashland BalloonFest is perhaps the highlight of the year, when the sky transforms into a colorful floating parade. Every June, for four days, the city hosts an opening ceremony, followed by nonstop entertainment. While the hot air balloons take off, those back on the ground can fly kites, get their face painted, take photos with animated characters, and meet some of the pilots. There's live music and food vendors, so you can easily spend an entire day here.
Beer lovers can attend the Ashland Ale Fest that also takes place in June. With beer in one hand and a delicious bite in the other, this event will have you sampling a crisp pint of lager, stout, ale, and other refreshing varieties. More than 20 breweries participate in the festival, like Black Fork Brewing, Rhinegeist, Brewing Green, and Saucy Brew Works. Come for the beer, stay for the live music, and you just might return for the vibes.
Vintage automobile enthusiasts, on the other hand, can plan their visit in July so they don't miss the Annual Downtown Dream Cruise and Car Show. During this event, custom and classic cars take over the downtown streets like an open-air museum. You get to marvel at hundreds of vehicles spanning all eras, makes, and models. Food and live music provide the finishing touch to the experience. You can't forget about the coveted Ashland County Fair that brings people to the city from all over the area. Usually held in September, the fair is a multi-day event filled with fun rides, livestock auctions, races, shows, tractor pulls, live music, and, of course, tasty food.
There's more to downtown than annual events
Festival or no festival, downtown Ashland is always a lively place to be. Whether you swing by for coffee, indulge in a little retail therapy, or simply want to have a decent dinner, you're in the right place. Start your morning at Downtown Perk for breakfast and coffee — this spot serves both classic and seasonal drinks. One Google reviewer shared their favorite drink, stating: "The coffees and teas are always amazing, go to order is always a hot honey cinnamon latte with almond milk." Not only that, but many others talk highly of the staff and service.
With your coffee sorted out, hit up some of the stores for some shopping — Fig & Oak is the perfect place to find something to take back home. This gift shop has all sorts of items, including journals, puzzles, accessories, candles, self-care products, and more. What's more, you'll be shopping with a purpose here, because a portion of the proceeds goes to a charity. One shopper wrote about their visit to the store, explaining: "I love this little shop and the fact that each purchase gives back. Julie is one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet and everyone that works there is wonderful."
If you want to buy something for your sweet-tooth friend, head toward Ashley's Candy and Nut Shoppe. Get a box of chocolate-covered cherries, nuts and caramel, or dark chocolate turtles — one reviewer described these as "spectacular" and said that they "could not recommend this place enough." As for food, Uniontown Brewing Co. is a downtown staple, with casual eats, thirst-quenching beer, and a fun atmosphere. In fact, one 5-star review says: "I'd be a regular if I was closer." With your stomach full and sense of adventure satisfied, you can continue discovering Ohio's charming small towns for a Midwestern getaway.