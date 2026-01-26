Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Charming City With Lively Festivals And A Vibrant Downtown

Some people travel to discover new destinations, while others chase concerts and festivals. If you can't choose between the two, Ashland, Ohio, covers both grounds. This city has a busy calendar all year, from hot air balloon festivals and craft beer events to vintage car shows and the beloved county fair. No matter what time of the year you visit, there's always something happening here. While the festivals keep the city buzzing, it's the tight-knit community that makes Ashland so charming. With a nickname like the "World Headquarters of Nice People," you'll be on a first-name basis with the locals in no time.

If your Ashland trip's organization causes you to miss out on the events, don't worry — you'll have more time to explore the downtown district. This is the ultimate area to shop for apparel, souvenirs, antiques, and everything in between. What's a cool downtown without trendy restaurants lining the streets? Whether you like Italian meals, Mexican dishes, or American comfort foods, downtown has your back. Tying the downtown scene together is the coffee shops, from local establishments to worldwide chains. The vibrant city center is also the entertainment hub of Ashland. You'll notice a lot of families and Ashland University students catching the latest flicks at the Ashland Theatre, or trying to outsmart the puzzles at Masterminds Escape Room and Game Library.

Getting to Ashland from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in the U.S., takes just one hour. Columbus is a little farther at one hour and 20 minutes, while the affordable and under-the-radar city of Akron is only 50 minutes away. As for where to stay, Ashland has lots of options, such as Hampton Inn and Suites, Quality Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham, and Wingate by Wyndham. Otherwise, look for listings on Airbnb for a downtown location.