Florida's Most Diverse Cities With Inclusive Communities And Vibrant Cultures

Florida residents paint the cities with vibrant cultures and fuse together open-minded neighbors of all different backgrounds. Four wildly different destinations where deep-rooted coexistence is present include Wilton Manors, Sunrise, St. Petersburg, and Orlando. These cities are shaped by the unique people who call them home, and you can even see their influence throughout the state — may it be flags hung up on walls or murals painted along city streets. With more than 23.4 million people living in the Sunshine State, we found that these four cities are not only a melting pot of global footprints, but — from the tip of South Florida to the state's Panhandle — they are the most diverse and inclusive towns.

Some of these cities are known for their LGBTQ+ presence, as Florida ranked 11th in the country for same-sex couples per 1,000 households, reported by the U.S. Census Snapshot of 2020 (via UCLA School of Law Williams Institute) — that number reached more than 96,600 couples in the Sunshine State. Others are known for their international existence, as some cities boast larger ethnic populations than many other Florida suburbs.

Our research included places with population diversity, predominantly LGBTQ+ neighborhoods, statistics from federal organizations, and livability. Some of the research was also taken from personal experience, as I am a Florida native who lived nearby and visited a few of these towns. Whether it's supporting a small business or attending a community event, these four Florida suburbs are exemplary locations that make people feel right at home, even when they don't feel recognized.