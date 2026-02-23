Nestled Between Chicago And Toledo Is Indiana's Popular State Park For Scenic Trails, Fishing, And Camping
A visit to Indiana might not be as glamorous as a trip to Chicago, deemed the "World's Most Beautiful City" in 2025, but the state has no shortage of outdoor recreation. About a two-hour drive away from the major city in Illinois and a three-hour drive from Toledo, Ohio, you'll find the natural gem of Potato Creek State Park in North Central Indiana. Considered one of the most popular parks in Indiana by Visit South Bend, Potato Creek is perfect for a nature getaway, lying just southwest of South Bend, America's cleanest city.
Though you probably won't find actual potatoes here, the name Potato Creek stems from the roots and plants found on the creek's banks that resemble the tubers. Its crowning glory is Worster Lake, covering 327 acres. Going out onto the lake is one of the best things to do in the state park. You can take your boat for a spin, go kayaking, or cast a line into the water. There is also a swimming beach area where people flock to during the summer. Aside from the water, the park is great for spotting wildlife and is said to be a great birding spot.
Explore the trails of Potato Creek State Park
Whether you're hiking or biking, there are trails for you at Potato Creek State Park. For hikers, there are six main trails that range from easy to rugged, along with birding and bike routes. Trail Four is the longest, offering a 2.5-mile moderate route along a stream that passes Beech-Maple woods, the lake, and old farm sites. The Indiana Birding Trail mentions that Trail Four has some of the best spots in the park for birdwatching. Birding along this trail takes approximately two to three hours. From here, you can head to Trail Two to reach the highest point of the park, covering 2 miles of rugged path.
The other trails are less than a mile long, looping through the park. The trails near the Nature Center — Trail One and the Peppermint Loop Trail — are good spots for birding. On the other hand, the wetlands you'll find along the Friends Wetland Trail give you the opportunity to view waterfowl, herons, rails, and shorebirds. If you want to continue along the Indiana Birding Trail, head to Chain O' Lakes State Park, an underrated place to paddle, hike, swim, and fish, about 60 miles from Potato Creek.
If you're cycling, there are 7.4 miles of a mountain biking trail that suits beginners, while a more moderate 3.3-mile paved bike trail is also available. This shorter trail covers various terrains, starting in the wooded hills, going through the wetlands and forests, and ending near the Tulip Poplar shelter.
More things to do at Potato Creek State Park
The park is not only a great birding spot — acclaimed fisherman Louie Stout says Worster Lake is one of the best places to go fishing in Northern Indiana for largemouth bass, via Visit South Bend. You'll also get the chance to catch some hybrid striped bass, rainbow trout, crappie, and many more. There are two boat launch ramps and a fishing pier, plus, you can rent canoes, rowboats, and kayaks. If your agenda is mainly fishing, the best time for a visit is during the fall, or you can try ice fishing in the winter.
If your must-do activities go beyond just fishing, extend your stay and spend the night camping at the park. There are 287 camping sites, including electric hookups for trailers. For horse owners, Horsemen's Electric Campground has 70 sites, which also features a trail where you can ride. If you want to be inside four walls, there are 17 modern family cabins for rent. According to a Reddit thread, most of the sites are filled with RVs, so it's not the most ideal place for a remote tent camping experience.