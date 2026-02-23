Nestled Between Chicago And Toledo Is Indiana's Popular State Park For Scenic Trails, Fishing, And Camping

Whether you're hiking or biking, there are trails for you at Potato Creek State Park. For hikers, there are six main trails that range from easy to rugged, along with birding and bike routes. Trail Four is the longest, offering a 2.5-mile moderate route along a stream that passes Beech-Maple woods, the lake, and old farm sites. The Indiana Birding Trail mentions that Trail Four has some of the best spots in the park for birdwatching. Birding along this trail takes approximately two to three hours. From here, you can head to Trail Two to reach the highest point of the park, covering 2 miles of rugged path.

The other trails are less than a mile long, looping through the park. The trails near the Nature Center — Trail One and the Peppermint Loop Trail — are good spots for birding. On the other hand, the wetlands you'll find along the Friends Wetland Trail give you the opportunity to view waterfowl, herons, rails, and shorebirds. If you want to continue along the Indiana Birding Trail, head to Chain O' Lakes State Park, an underrated place to paddle, hike, swim, and fish, about 60 miles from Potato Creek.

If you're cycling, there are 7.4 miles of a mountain biking trail that suits beginners, while a more moderate 3.3-mile paved bike trail is also available. This shorter trail covers various terrains, starting in the wooded hills, going through the wetlands and forests, and ending near the Tulip Poplar shelter.