The World's First Vampire Theme Park Will Be A Gigantic Resort Hub Coming To Romania

At the heart of Dracula Land is the theme park, which aspires to replicate the success of Europe's best, highest-rated amusement parks. Dracula's castle sits as the centerpiece and it will include six different thematic areas that will take visitors everywhere from Translyvania to London to New Orleans. Under the direction of the former creative director of Germany's Europa Park, the theme park will include more than 40 attractions. Rides will not only focus on Dracula, but, in a cultural twist, will explore the demons and ghouls present in folklore around the world. Visitors will be invited into immersive worlds where they can escape Dracula, ride a werewolf coaster, and train to be a vampire hunter.

Dracula Land will make every effort to keep guests comfortable while on site, including offering three hotels with a total of 1,200 rooms for overnight stays. From the renderings, the Dracula Grand Hotel lives up to its name with grand interiors that appear modern with a Gothic touch, all in keeping with the hotel's promise that "every detail pays homage to the legendary Dracula story." The grounds will also be home to the 200-room Dracula Family Hotel, which promises "spacious, themed rooms designed for comfort and fun" and will have several room configurations to accommodate families of all sizes.

So, when will this entertainment playground for all ages open? According to Travel Pirates, Dracula Land is set to break ground on construction in September 2026. As for the grand opening, Dracula Land's roadmap on its website states that this should happen between 2026 and 2027. Given the timing of construction, an opening in 2027 is most likely. So if Dracula is your thing, keep an eye on new developments, and get ready to pack your bags for Romania.