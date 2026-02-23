5 Portable Camping Lanterns From Walmart With Rave Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like going camping and spending time under the stars. Setting up your tent, getting the campfire going, and connecting with nature are just some of the joys of camping. But once the sun goes down, you'll need one essential piece of gear to make your life easier — a portable lantern. Because while it's great to be in nature, sometimes you just need to see.
Fortunately, Walmart, which is full of bargains on camping gear, has over 1,000 items in its camping lights and lanterns category, so we looked at which models customers rate most highly. From powerful battery-powered options to gas lanterns that remind us of yesteryear, each of the picks below can help illuminate your campsite and make tasks like cooking on a camp stove or playing a game of cards much easier.
Whether you're planning winter camping in the national parks or looking to spend some time in one of Europe's hottest camping destinations, reliable portable lights are worth packing. And remember, not only can they help you when you're in the great outdoors, but they can also prove useful during emergency power outages.
Ozark Trail LED Camping Lanterns
LED lanterns remain a popular choice because they are lightweight, bright, and generally safer than fuel-powered alternatives. Ozark Trail's three-pack of LED camping lanterns offers a budget-friendly way to add multiple light sources to your campsite. As of this writing, a set is listed at $23.68, or $7.89 per lantern.
The pack includes one 200-lumen lantern and two 100-lumen mini lanterns powered by AA or AAA batteries. It's relatively easy to use; all you need to do is pull up on the handle to activate its 360-degree illumination. The built-in foldable metal handles make the portable lanterns easy to carry and hang, while their compact size fits easily in a backpack.
Ozark Trail's lantern three-pack happens to be one of the most reviewed products in the category. It has garnered an average of 4.7 stars across 1,115 reviews at the time of writing, with reviewers loving its value and the inclusion of batteries, which allow for immediate use. Not only are these lanterns useful for camping, but many reviewers have put them to the test during power outages caused by storms, making them useful emergency lights to have in the house. "These lanterns survived a week of no power during Hurricane Zeta on the original batteries," penned one reviewer. "The largest one kept my massive living room lit."
Ozark Trail Rechargeable LED Lantern
If you're looking for something a little brighter, the Ozark Trail 2000-Lumen Rechargeable LED Lantern offers a higher output and a built-in charger. It also uses a USB-C rechargeable battery, eliminating the need to pack disposables. Three lighting modes let you create the ambience you want, ranging from a 2,000-lumen high setting to a softer 85-lumen low.
Designed to be durable in the great outdoors, the lantern is rated for water resistance and impact resistance up to about 3 feet. On a full charge, it runs up to 6 hours on a high beam that shines up to nearly 69 feet. Medium mode is rated around 10 hours, while low can last up to 36 hours, according to manufacturer specifications. The real charm of this lantern, though, is that it doubles as a charging device for other gadgets — right on top of the light is a Qi wireless charging pad.
Ozark Trail's rechargeable camping light is selling at Walmart for $34.96 as of this writing and has received 4.7 stars across 246 ratings. "Everything about this Lantern is perfect for me," raved one happy customer. "I go camping several times a year and this is the best lantern I have found so far." Reviewers loved features such as the charging-cable compartment and the handles for easy portability. Several commented on its brightness, with one noting that the light seemed a bit warmer than the white light from other lanterns. Many also noted its quick charging time and long battery life, making it a reliable choice for camping or an emergency situation.
eYotto Solar LED Camping Light
If you're looking for an off-grid option, the eYotto Solar LED Camping Light combines solar charging with a suite of additional features. Not only is it a camping lantern, but it also acts as a flashlight and can charge electronics. Its integrated solar panel lets you set it out during the day to charge, ensuring you'll always have illumination. The USB port also allows for recharging via an outlet, giving you several options to keep it running even on a cloudy day.
Weighing just over 7 ounces, this lantern is lightweight but versatile. It offers two brightness levels in both lantern and flashlight modes, along with a battery indicator and remote control. There's also a built-in USB port that allows you to charge compatible electronics.
Despite its low price point — listed at $10.99 as of this writing — the lantern holds a 4.3-star rating across 416 reviews. While some customers note inconsistent battery longevity, many say the light output is impressive for its size and cost. "Amazing solar light," wrote one user. "It charges your phone and has multiple settings for $10! One of the best things I've purchased. Highly recommend."
Energizer Vision LED Lantern Light
Slim, water-resistant, and dimmable, the Energizer Vision LED Lantern Light is a great option for the campsite. Powered by four D batteries, it produces up to 1,200 lumens with 360-degree coverage. A nonslip handle makes it easy to carry, and the flat base keeps it securely in place on virtually any surface. It also includes a USB port for charging devices.
The lantern offers high, low, and night light modes, making it suitable for lighting up a campsite or providing softer illumination inside a tent for late-night wakeups. Energizer states that the lantern can run for up to 8 hours on high using Energizer MAX batteries.
Priced $26.27 at Walmart as of this writing, the lantern holds a 4.6-star rating across nearly 900 reviews. It's popular for camping and for home use in emergencies. Reviewers loved its quality and brightness, as well as the option to charge their cell phones. While a few reviewers mentioned that the large batteries add weight, most are very pleased with its performance. "This is great for camping and outdoors," penned one reviewer. "It has a great battery life. Not too bright but bright enough."
Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern
Our last selection is a solid option for anyone looking for a classic mantle-style lantern. The Coleman Premium Dual Fuel Lantern features a vintage design and is built to last in all seasons, making it ideal for camping trips year-round. It runs on Coleman liquid fuel or unleaded gasoline, giving campers flexibility. It's also a strong alternative to battery- or solar-powered lanterns as it's equipped to deliver 700 lumens that cast up to 52 feet.
Dual fuel lanterns are beloved for their durability and warm light, and Coleman's model, which currently retails for $113.05 on Walmart's website, is no exception. Thanks to its adjustable brightness, campers can get anywhere from 5.25 to 13.5 hours of continuous light with just 1.25 pints of fuel. A built-in handle allows for hanging, and a hard case helps protect it during transport and storage.
Customers at Walmart gave the lantern 4.6 stars across 181 reviews, citing its solid construction and warm, bright light as selling points. Reviewers were pleased with how easy it was to use and its lightweight build. For many, it was a nostalgic purchase; it reminded them of camping with family as a child or replacing Coleman lanterns that had run their course after decades. "This lantern lights up the whole campsite and really sets the ambience [sic] around camp due to you being able to adjust the brightness," wrote one reviewer. "Absolute must have for camping — or perhaps I should say an absolute luxury light around the camp site."
Methodology
In order to make a selection of the best camping lights on offer from Walmart, we scoured the camping lanterns category on the retailer's website. We looked for items with high star ratings and substantial review counts to ensure an accurate representation of the products. We also aimed to include a range of lantern types, including battery-powered, rechargeable, solar, and fuel models.
Finally, we examined user reviews to ensure the overall experience aligned with the manufacturer's descriptions, and we made sure to highlight both strengths and common concerns for each product.