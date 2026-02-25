A Quick Guide To The Best Restaurants In Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, According To Reviews
Although many travel to Las Vegas to dance and drink the night away, others are drawn to Sin City for its culinary delights. This destination is all about excess, and its diverse dining options, such as the exclusive Vegas restaurants that are worth the hassle to book, are a testament to this sentiment. Nowadays, Las Vegas is arguably just as renowned for its gastronomic scene as it is for its nightlife. Case in point: WalletHub named it one of the best foodie cities in the country for 2026.
Fortunately for travelers, the wining and dining can start (or continue on) at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). Located just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, LAS features your typical airport offerings, such as fast food joints and vending machines. However, Islands has identified five top-rated eateries to satisfy travelers' appetites. Based on reviews from Google and Yelp, we've assembled a quick guide to the best restaurants at LAS.
In other words, there's no need to go hungry at LAS. In between hitting the airport slot machines or sitting idly at your gate recovering from sleepless Vegas nights, you might want to consider these spots for your next pre- or post-flight meal.
Rachel's Kitchen
Rachel's Kitchen is an award-winning Las Vegas eatery located by Gate D6, featuring a juice and smoothie bar. Known for health-conscious fare, this is an option for those seeking a light and nutritious meal. Rachel's Kitchen has breakfast sandwiches, as well as packaged sandwiches, salads, fruit, and more. Plus, they are one of the few dining establishments at LAS that can accommodate dietary needs. According to reviewers on Find Me Gluten Free, you can ask for your meal to be made with gluten-free bread (however, they do say that cross-contamination is possible).
Currently featuring a 4.3 rating on Google and Yelp, a reviewer on the latter described Rachel's Kitchen as, "The best you can get at the airport. Fresh juice, good quick food, & great customer service." Meanwhile, another Yelp user who opted for a breakfast sandwich with egg and cheese wrote, "It was delicious! It took about 5 minutes to make fresh!" They liked it so much that they said, "I plan on making this one of my go to places if I'm hungry when I'm flying out of Las Vegas with JetBlue."
What's more, reviewers on both platforms repeatedly say that items are reasonably priced for an airport setting. Take into account that Rachel's Kitchen is a grab-and-go cafe, and that seating is not available.
Dave's Hot Chicken
Founded in 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken is a California-based chain serving up spicy tenders and sandwiches. The franchise has rapidly expanded nationwide, even being named the most beloved brand in 2025 by Yelp. Dave's Hot Chicken has a couple of locations in Las Vegas, including at Harry Reid International Airport. Nestled next to Gate D36, this is the only airport (as of this writing) with a Dave's Hot Chicken.
Although it only opened in the summer of 2025, it has a 4.3 rating on Google, with reviewers commending the quality and substantial size of their portions. "The best part about Vegas is leaving. The second best is this unexpectedly good chicken at the airport. Skip the other stuff and get some of the spicy goodness here," suggested one individual. Similarly, a Yelp user explained, "I usually don't care for the food options at the airport. I gave this one a shot and it was a lot better than expected!"
They went on to say, "The chicken was nice and tender and breaded/crisped to perfection." Note that the poultry at Dave's Hot Chicken is halal and that diners can choose the spice level of their meal (no spice to reaper). If you choose the latter, keep in mind that you will need to sign a waiver. Aside from the typical offerings, the Dave's Hot Chicken at LAS has a breakfast menu with a chicken and egg sandwich, and other items that you won't find at other locations.
Village Pub
At Village Pub, you can keep the Vegas vibes going. Located by Gate E14 at Terminal 3, the restaurant offers burgers, breakfast, and craft brews from the Silver Reef Brewing Company in St. George, Utah. With a 4.2 rating on Google, currently based on more than 1,900 reviews, users say that Village Pub provides an excellent dining experience, with several reviewers citing the eatery's friendly staff. "I've eaten at The Village Pub inside Harry Reid International Airport several times and consistently received five-star service," penned one individual.
Hospitality aside, past patrons consistently praise the tasty fare, with the beer-battered fish and chips, a house specialty, being a favorite. On Yelp, where Village Pub has a 3.4 rating, one diner wrote, "This has to be the best airport food I have ever had." They added, "We ordered the 2 things they were known for, fried chicken and fish and chips. Food was fresh!!!! Like fresh FRESH! Even the fries tasted like they had just come out of the deep fryer." Patrons can either choose to dine at the bar or a seating area that faces the gates. It's also worth mentioning that Village Pub is next to a gaming lounge where you can take a shot at the slots.
Port of Subs
You'll find not one but three Port of Subs at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). There's one at Terminal 1 next to Gate B25, and the other two are by Gate D4 and D50. Port of Subs is a chain that originated in Nevada and is often compared to Subway, with a menu consisting of cold deli and hot sandwiches prepared on the spot. If you're on a tight schedule but are craving a quick yet healthier meal, Port of Subs may just be what you're looking for. "Everything tasted fresh, soft bread, crispy veggies. More than enough tables nearby to eat in a somewhat civilized airport manner," reads a Google review for the Port of Subs at Gate D50.
This location has a 4.0 rating on the platform, with another individual explaining, "It certainly beats the fast food or casual dining alternatives that have meals marked up to be twice what they're worth." The three Port of Subs locations at LAS offer cookies from Mrs. Fields, the nostalgic cookie shop that was once a mall staple. Whether you're hungry for something savory or sweet, Port of Subs has a variety of options for travelers. If you love a good sub, read about the Las Vegas restaurants with the most mouth-watering sandwiches.
Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery
Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery, located at Terminal 3 by Gate E8, offers a more elevated airport meal. Highlighted in a Time Out article titled, "These are the spots actually worth eating at inside Las Vegas' Harry Reid Airport," the publication describes the restaurant as a steakhouse. With booth and bar seating, along with tables directly outside of the restaurant, diners can enjoy dishes like a filet mignon and a prime rib sandwich.
On Google, where Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery has a 3.9 rating, one diner described the filet mignon as "surprisingly good" and noted that, "The meat was really tender, I had no issues cutting it with a butter knife." For vegetarians, a reviewer on Yelp states that they were able to order a veggie-packed club sandwich. Pescatarians also have options, as salmon is on the menu at Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery. Naturally, the eatery has an extensive selection of libations that you can pair with your meal.
If you have an early flight, know that Las Vegas Chophouse and Brewery serves breakfast, too. "The portions were quite generous, making it a great choice before a long flight. The rib burritos were a standout for their delicious taste, " revealed a reviewer on Google. However, others say that service can be slow. Thus, if you're in a rush before your flight, you might want to inquire about the wait time before sitting down.
Methodology
Harry Reid International Airport has an assortment of dining options for travelers. To select the five restaurants in this quick guide, Islands used Yelp, Google, and, in some cases, Tripadvisor, to establish which places at LAS had ratings higher than three stars on at least two of these platforms. We also prioritized establishments that could accommodate varied dining preferences and dietary needs. As a result, the list includes both quick-service options and sit-down restaurants.
Once we selected establishments that fit these criteria, we looked at reviews to provide us with a better understanding of why these were highly rated compared to other dining options at LAS. For more Vegas food coverage, be sure to read about the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas.