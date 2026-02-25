Myrtle Beach's Dreamy Coastal Community Has Golf, Shops, And Dining In A Charming Resort Atmosphere

South Carolina's coastline is a world-renowned destination for a golf holiday by the sea. This is where you'll find Tidewater Golf Club and Grande Dunes Resort Club, just two of Myrtle Beach's five impeccably designed golf courses lining the Grand Strand. But while these courses might get a lot of attention, there's a small beach community in North Myrtle Beach that offers stay-and-play golf packages and easy access to the shopping, dining, and entertainment at Barefoot Landing. This community, called Barefoot Resort, is an unheralded vacation destination just off Highway 17, with a slightly more exclusive lifestyle compared to other areas in Myrtle Beach.

Some Myrtle Beach places, like Broadway at the Beach, a lake-lined hub with vibrant, connected villages and Coney Island vibes, are designed for entertaining the masses. Barefoot Resort isn't one of those. Although it includes numerous neighborhoods, including Edgewater and The Havens, its residents have access to championship golf courses, various fitness and recreation facilities, a full-service yacht club and marina, and private clubhouses. All of this gives Barefoot Resort its exclusive resort atmosphere.

Golfing here centers around the enormous Barefoot Resort & Golf, which has four golf courses designed by Hall of Fame golfers and esteemed golf course architects. Known as the Fantastic Four, these courses showcase the region's natural beauty while challenging you with long fairways and meticulously placed water and sand traps. You can book a three-night stay-and-play package in a villa by the courses or at the nearby yacht club. At the time of writing, the cost ranges from $140 to $300 per person per night, depending on the season. But it includes a round on every course, access to pools, cart fees, and breakfast daily at the clubhouse.