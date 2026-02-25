Myrtle Beach's Dreamy Coastal Community Has Golf, Shops, And Dining In A Charming Resort Atmosphere
South Carolina's coastline is a world-renowned destination for a golf holiday by the sea. This is where you'll find Tidewater Golf Club and Grande Dunes Resort Club, just two of Myrtle Beach's five impeccably designed golf courses lining the Grand Strand. But while these courses might get a lot of attention, there's a small beach community in North Myrtle Beach that offers stay-and-play golf packages and easy access to the shopping, dining, and entertainment at Barefoot Landing. This community, called Barefoot Resort, is an unheralded vacation destination just off Highway 17, with a slightly more exclusive lifestyle compared to other areas in Myrtle Beach.
Some Myrtle Beach places, like Broadway at the Beach, a lake-lined hub with vibrant, connected villages and Coney Island vibes, are designed for entertaining the masses. Barefoot Resort isn't one of those. Although it includes numerous neighborhoods, including Edgewater and The Havens, its residents have access to championship golf courses, various fitness and recreation facilities, a full-service yacht club and marina, and private clubhouses. All of this gives Barefoot Resort its exclusive resort atmosphere.
Golfing here centers around the enormous Barefoot Resort & Golf, which has four golf courses designed by Hall of Fame golfers and esteemed golf course architects. Known as the Fantastic Four, these courses showcase the region's natural beauty while challenging you with long fairways and meticulously placed water and sand traps. You can book a three-night stay-and-play package in a villa by the courses or at the nearby yacht club. At the time of writing, the cost ranges from $140 to $300 per person per night, depending on the season. But it includes a round on every course, access to pools, cart fees, and breakfast daily at the clubhouse.
Barefoot Resort's premier shopping destination next door
Many people live in or visit Barefoot Resort for the golf. Others come here for the shopping. The latter choose Barefoot Resort because of its proximity to Barefoot Landing, which is just across the Intracoastal Waterway. While The Market Common might be Myrtle Beach's "hub of coastal charm" with diverse shopping, Barefoot Landing combines retail therapy with nature. The open-air shopping mall has a wide boardwalk encircling a lake that leads you from one retailer to the next.
You can browse products at over 50 shops here, including well-known brands like Landshark, Ron Jon, Sunglass Hut, and Build-A-Bear Workshop. Local boutiques also share the space, offering less common products, such as gemstones and silver jewelry, unique Christmas decorations, curated fashion pieces, and magic tricks. You can also purchase premium food and drink, including over 200 varieties of beef jerky, traditional family recipe cookies, wine from South Carolina vineyards, and gourmet honey.
Part of Barefoot Landing's charm as a shopping destination is its family-friendly entertainment. The shopping mall hosts its annual SummerFest! during the peak season, with fireworks, live music, and roaming performers engaging both young and old visitors. The Alabama Theatre puts on musicals featuring Disney, rock, country, and pop songs, while Alligator Adventure lets you get up close to these fascinating creatures. There's also an amusement park with carnival rides, a playground built beneath a giant tree, and high ropes courses.
Classic Myrtle Beach dining around Barefoot Resort
Barefoot Resort's proximity to Barefoot Landing also gives you access to a lot of restaurants and bars. Golfers may want to dine at Greg Norman Australian Grille, which is designed to reflect the waterfront restaurants along the Sydney Harbour. This upscale spot overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway has a menu featuring local and imported seafood, prime Australian wagyu, and braised kangaroo. Umberto's is one of the highest-rated restaurants here, with 4.5 stars on Google and Tripadvisor. The Italian restaurant is beside a pond and serves traditional dishes with fresh ingredients. Popular dishes include shrimp scampi, seafood soup, clam spaghetti, and center cut pork chops.
If you're looking for somewhere to drink and dance, head to House of Blues. They have free live music on the deck between March and October, ranging from rock, blues, and country to reggae, hip hop, and tribute bands. The deck also has happy hour specials, including domestic beer buckets and $7 margaritas, as well as burgers, sandwiches, and seafood sharing plates. If you've just finished a round of golf, you could head straight to the Putters Pub, a lesser-known waterhole next to Barefoot Resort's driving range. Toast the day's best shots and forget the worst ones while enjoying a cold beer and sports on over 20 TV screens.
Barefoot Resort is about a 25-minute drive from Myrtle Beach or 35 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport. The golf resort and yacht club offer various accommodation options, including multi-bedroom villas and hotel rooms. You can also stay in larger townhouses or smaller bungalows.