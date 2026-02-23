Less Than An Hour From Indianapolis Is A Walkable, Artsy Town With A Picturesque Main Street

Looking for a change of pace? Big-city convenience and amenities may draw the crowds, but sometimes, a more relaxing getaway in a smaller destination hits the spot just right. But why not just do both? In Pendleton, Indiana, you'll get the small-town charm and welcoming community, but still be a quick hop from one of the top destinations in Indiana.

It's less than an hour away from the capital city of Indy, with easy enough access to go on a day trip or as the next stop on a longer trip. Indianapolis International Airport, one of the top three cleanest airports in America, connects the area to the rest of the world. With a population of just over 6,000 residents, the town has a bit of everything, from peaceful natural areas, thriving local celebrations, and a smattering of art to explore in downtown.

Pendleton's roots date back to the 1800s when residents settled near the falls on Falls Creek. The creek, falls, and the park around them are still highlights of the town and are part of its story. The park, dating to 1920, features a playground, ponds, shelters, and sports facilities, as well as a golf club. There are also nature trails and a dog park where you can play off-leash with your furry ones. Best of all, it's less than 15 minutes north of downtown on foot.