Less Than An Hour From Indianapolis Is A Walkable, Artsy Town With A Picturesque Main Street
Looking for a change of pace? Big-city convenience and amenities may draw the crowds, but sometimes, a more relaxing getaway in a smaller destination hits the spot just right. But why not just do both? In Pendleton, Indiana, you'll get the small-town charm and welcoming community, but still be a quick hop from one of the top destinations in Indiana.
It's less than an hour away from the capital city of Indy, with easy enough access to go on a day trip or as the next stop on a longer trip. Indianapolis International Airport, one of the top three cleanest airports in America, connects the area to the rest of the world. With a population of just over 6,000 residents, the town has a bit of everything, from peaceful natural areas, thriving local celebrations, and a smattering of art to explore in downtown.
Pendleton's roots date back to the 1800s when residents settled near the falls on Falls Creek. The creek, falls, and the park around them are still highlights of the town and are part of its story. The park, dating to 1920, features a playground, ponds, shelters, and sports facilities, as well as a golf club. There are also nature trails and a dog park where you can play off-leash with your furry ones. Best of all, it's less than 15 minutes north of downtown on foot.
Exploring and strolling downtown Pendleton
The pedestrian-friendly area, with its independent shops, restaurants, and cafes, is centered along State Street where it intersects with Pendleton Avenue. You can explore downtown by tasting the local dining options. For some caffeine to start the day, the Falls Perk Coffee House is a popular starting point. With a 4.8 rating on Google, the reviews praise the casual, cozy vibes, outdoor patio, and friendly service. For a heartier meal, downtown's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor is Catallo's Italian Art Cuisine.
The Final Friday summer series runs monthly from May through October, featuring food and drinks, live entertainment, and various activities for all ages. Last 2025, one of the Final Friday events featured a rock-climbing corner and a kids' derby race. Participating downtown establishments also have extended hours for more shopping opportunities for everyone.
Free parking along State Street allows you to explore downtown at your own pace, whether you want to hop from shop to shop or take a leisurely stroll. The whole area is lined with historic, brick-faced buildings, making for a pleasant stay or a few hours' layover as you explore the surrounding area. While there are no hotels in Pendleton, you can find places to stay on sites like Airbnb.
Walk through the art of Pendleton
Pendleton is on the Madison County Mural Trail, which showcases one form of art you can find in the county. At the time of writing, 43 murals can be found between the surrounding communities. Pendleton's collection, most within walking distance of each other, starts at the Gallery Walkway, where murals line an alley beside Gallery 119. Around town, you'll also find a colorful geometric mural of Indiana on the wall of Linnie B's Laundry and the Greetings from Pendleton Mural (pictured above). There are also two art galleries and a school located along State Street to explore.
Pendleton puts on several festivals over the year that make great excuses to come and explore the downtown area, its art, and the community as a whole. During the Pendleton Fall Festival, downtown retailers participate in an annual scarecrow contest. You'll see decorations with each business's take on the Halloween scarecrow. When the holidays come around, they also have the Christmas in Pendleton, where there's a parade, a shopping extravaganza, and more than 100 vendors in attendance, according to Main Street Pendleton.
Downtown Pendleton is the hub of activities and where the community comes together for festivities. But don't miss out on the other communities found on the Madison County Mural Trail, which have welcoming locals and quirky attractions, like the small town of Alexandria. Surrounding counties have similar programs, such as the Putnam County Mural Project, another public art project in Indiana.