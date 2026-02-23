 The 5 Most Charming Beach Towns To Visit In Wisconsin, According To Travel Bloggers And Social Media

Mention Wisconsin and a lot comes to mind: catching a Packers game in Green Bay, a family-friendly winter adventure in Milwaukee, perhaps. But "beach town" probably doesn't crack the top five. That's a shame. The Badger State lives up to its Great Lakes billing, with over 15,000 lakes alongside its two freshwater giants, Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. The upshot of all that water? Some vibrant, charming beach towns. The list of potential destinations is quite long, but we've whittled it down to five that merit a visit, according to travel bloggers and the social media chatter.

The shores of Lakes Superior and Michigan alone create 800 miles of waterfront, a watery footprint comparable to California's 840 miles of ocean coastline. Yet unlike the mostly sandy beaches of the Golden State, Wisconsin's beaches span the spectrum from sandy lakesides to turquoise escapes. That excludes the thousands of lakes scattered across the state, creating a blue-dotted map that, in some spots, resembles a Jackson Pollock painting. (There are also 200 miles of Mississippi River shoreline cutting an elegant outline of the state's western border with Minnesota.)

Saying the state benefits from its watery borders would be an understatement. Roughly $7 billion worth of goods pass through the state's harbors every year. Wisconsinites themselves most certainly know their luck — millions of them live along Lake Michigan. It's a logical choice, considering the lake's shores and towns offer everything from dive-worthy shipwrecks, a charming zoo, plenty of fishing, and enough maritime history to leave you feeling like a pirate. All of this comes with, of course, glistening waters, worthwhile swims, and the relaxing vibes you should find at any beach town. This list includes five towns, but it just as easily could have been five times as many.