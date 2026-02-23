Arkansas' Abandoned Nuclear Missile Silo Has Transformed Into A Nostalgic Rental

Picture this: The world is ending, but you're 50 feet underground, nestled behind two 6,000-pound blast doors, watching every season of "Friends" on a 144-inch projection TV. Well, the end of the world aside, you don't have to imagine this scenario, since Arkansas is home to an abandoned nuclear silo that's been turned into a one-of-a-kind rental where nostalgia, history, and modern-day comforts all go hand in hand.

Located outside of Vilonia, just 20 minutes from Conway, Arkansas, aka the "City of Colleges," Titan Ranch is one of the few rentals in the world where you can say, "I can't talk right now — I'm in an underground missile silo." Built during the Cold War as part of the Titan II Missile Program, this historic silo was one of 18 constructed in Arkansas. In service from 1963 to 1987, the Titan II was the biggest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) ever built by the U.S. Coming in at 103 feet long and 330,000 pounds, the Titan II was literally the size of a blue whale. But unlike the ocean's gentle giant, it was capable of committing horrific mass destruction by carrying nuclear warheads 30 times more powerful than the atomic bombs the U.S. dropped on Japan in 1945.

Thankfully, no Titan II missile was ever deployed, so staying at this unique rental can be done with a clear heart and conscience. Guests can bunker up in the launch control center and blast lock area, which covers about 3,500 square feet and includes access to 150 feet of futuristic-looking tunnels. Whether you're a history buff, an adventure seeker, a spy enthusiast, or just want to do exposure therapy to confront dystopian fears, you'll have an unforgettable experience in this comfortable underground bunker that's currently one of the top 5% rentals on Airbnb.