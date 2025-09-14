Between Little Rock And Russellville Is Arkansas' 'City Of Colleges' For An Educational Hub Packed With Adventures

Although you'll find many Arkansans yelling "Wooo Pig Sooie" as they cheer for their beloved Razorbacks on game days, the University of Arkansas isn't the only college in the state. There's actually one city that's home to three schools and proudly carries the title of Arkansas' "City of Colleges." Situated between Little Rock and Russellville is Conway — an educational hub that includes the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College, and Central Baptist College.

In addition to its significance in higher education, Conway offers outdoor adventures and a dose of fascinating history. Arkansas is home to four historic heritage trails, including the Trail of Tears, and one memorial can be found in the city. If you visit during the first weekend in May, you'll can also experience one of the area's most popular festivals Toad Suck Daze. The event's comical name comes from a local tale. According to folklore, when the water wasn't the right depth on the Arkansas River, crews from steamboats had to dock there until the levels rose. They hung out at a local tavern in the area, and based on the story told by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, the unhappy locals said, "They suck on the bottle 'til they swell up like toads." The name stuck, and today the free annual festival features entertainment, carnival rides, and, of course, toad races.