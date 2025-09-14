Between Little Rock And Russellville Is Arkansas' 'City Of Colleges' For An Educational Hub Packed With Adventures
Although you'll find many Arkansans yelling "Wooo Pig Sooie" as they cheer for their beloved Razorbacks on game days, the University of Arkansas isn't the only college in the state. There's actually one city that's home to three schools and proudly carries the title of Arkansas' "City of Colleges." Situated between Little Rock and Russellville is Conway — an educational hub that includes the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College, and Central Baptist College.
In addition to its significance in higher education, Conway offers outdoor adventures and a dose of fascinating history. Arkansas is home to four historic heritage trails, including the Trail of Tears, and one memorial can be found in the city. If you visit during the first weekend in May, you'll can also experience one of the area's most popular festivals Toad Suck Daze. The event's comical name comes from a local tale. According to folklore, when the water wasn't the right depth on the Arkansas River, crews from steamboats had to dock there until the levels rose. They hung out at a local tavern in the area, and based on the story told by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, the unhappy locals said, "They suck on the bottle 'til they swell up like toads." The name stuck, and today the free annual festival features entertainment, carnival rides, and, of course, toad races.
History and outdoor adventures in Conway, Arkansas
The Natural State is known for outdoor adventures, and Conway has plenty to offer. Only eight communities in Arkansas have earned the prestigious "Bicycle Friendly Community" designation from the League of American Cyclists, and Conway is one of them. For some on-the-water fun, head to Beaverfork Lake. The park features boat ramps, a swimming area, a disc golf course, and a sand volleyball court. Hopeful anglers can also fish from the pier there and try their luck.
Cadron Settlement Park is another must-visit spot in Conway and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The site marks the end of the Trail of Tears' water route and includes a few exhibits. One Google reviewer shared, "We LOVE this park. The old Blockhouse is very interesting and has historical signs, with a great view of the river. Great for pictures. There are many walking and biking trails as well as picnic areas and a Pavillion [sic]."
Several more outdoor destinations are a short drive away. From Conway, you can get to Petit Jean State Park in about 40 minutes. It is Arkansas' first state park and is known for its scenic waterfalls. Woolly Hollow State Park, about 30 minutes away, is another Arkansas state park, which is great for swimming, fishing, and boating.
Other fun things to do near Conway
To reach Conway, fly into Clinton National Airport (LIT), rent a car, and make the 30-minute drive. Skip road snacks, though — you'll want to save room for Conway's sweet treats. Arkansas is known as one of the best states for pie, and Holly's Country Cookin' in Conway is featured on Arkansas' Pie Trail. Holly's serves more than dessert, of course. One Yelp reviewer wrote: "This is a wonderful cafeteria style lunch place that must have Ben founded by a group of those little ole grannies that can cook!! Fabulous southern cooking that has large portions to be worth what you're paying for lunch. Trust me you won't be disappointed." For more local eats, try other highly ranked spots such as The Rogue Roundabout, Mike's Place, R & M Southern Eatery, and Hole in the Wall Cafe — a unique restaurant housed in a former cotton gin.
Art enthusiasts will also want to stop by the Baum Gallery, located on the University of Central Arkansas campus. Admission is free. With so much to do, you'll probably want to stay a few days. Conway offers a range of hotels, including well-known brands such as Hilton and Marriott, as well as vacation rentals with extra space.