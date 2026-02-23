Less Than Two Hours From Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Mountain With Breathtaking Views
Colorado is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts like hikers and skiers, who visit to experience the state's spectacular mountains. Head to the underrated vacation destination of Colorado Springs for adventurous activities in nature. It's home to the Garden of the Gods — which is one of the best destinations to visit in Colorado — and the U.S. Olympic Committee, so there are plenty of reasons to visit the area. Pikes Peak attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, but there is a far quieter mountain nearby with none of the crowds: Almagre Mountain.
Almagre Mountain is about a 1.5-hour drive from Colorado Springs. It's nicknamed "Mount Baldy," and — at 12,367 feet — it's the second highest mountain you'll see in the skyline of Colorado Springs. The summit of Almagre is flatter and not as distinct as Pikes Peak, but these two peaks are the only ones visible above the tree line in Colorado Springs.
One of the main reasons to summit Almagre Mountain is to soak up the superb views from the top. Admire the panorama, which includes Pikes Peak — and the mountain's cog railway — Mount Rosa, Cheyenne Mountain, Cameron Cone, and Mays Peak. You'll also have a beautiful view down to the city of Colorado Springs itself.
How to get to Almagre Mountain
There are a few different ways to access Almagre, which vary depending on your vehicle. One option is to park near Penrose-Rosemont Reservoir and hike up to the summit — this trail is 15 miles in total. A high-clearance or all-wheel drive vehicle is best for the unpaved road to the trail, especially if the weather conditions are bad. If you have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you can also drive most of the way up the mountain, according to Summit Post. Additionally, there is a 6.5-mile hike, if you want a nice compromise. It's possible to summit Almagre Mountain year-round, but winter weather will definitely impact the hike. Some AllTrails users report needing snowshoes, while others recommend microspikes for icy terrain.
Part of Almagre's appeal is its quiet solitude and lack of crowds. One Reddit user notes, "Almagre Mountain is so underrated," and an AllTrails user advises Almagre is "not crowded at all." This is echoed by another AllTrails user, who said there was "not a single sole [sic] other than us." Almagre is a fantastic alternative to the crowds on Pikes Peak. Whether you drive up in a 4x4 or hike most of the way, reward yourself afterwards with a relaxing soak in the mineral waters of Manitou Springs, just outside Colorado Springs.