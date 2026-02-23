Less Than Two Hours From Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Mountain With Breathtaking Views

Colorado is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts like hikers and skiers, who visit to experience the state's spectacular mountains. Head to the underrated vacation destination of Colorado Springs for adventurous activities in nature. It's home to the Garden of the Gods — which is one of the best destinations to visit in Colorado — and the U.S. Olympic Committee, so there are plenty of reasons to visit the area. Pikes Peak attracts more than 1 million visitors each year, but there is a far quieter mountain nearby with none of the crowds: Almagre Mountain.

Almagre Mountain is about a 1.5-hour drive from Colorado Springs. It's nicknamed "Mount Baldy," and — at 12,367 feet — it's the second highest mountain you'll see in the skyline of Colorado Springs. The summit of Almagre is flatter and not as distinct as Pikes Peak, but these two peaks are the only ones visible above the tree line in Colorado Springs.

One of the main reasons to summit Almagre Mountain is to soak up the superb views from the top. Admire the panorama, which includes Pikes Peak — and the mountain's cog railway — Mount Rosa, Cheyenne Mountain, Cameron Cone, and Mays Peak. You'll also have a beautiful view down to the city of Colorado Springs itself.